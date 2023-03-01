WINDSOR – They say some heroes are the ones who are quiet until you really need them.
With the Falcons’ season on the line, Zylee Bazemore didn’t have to duck into a phone booth, he just put on his cape and flew to the rescue; rescuing Bertie’s season when a hero was needed most.
Following a scoreless first half, Bazemore exploded for a team leading 16 second half points, including scoring the last eight his team would need for a 53-49 win over Northampton County in the 1A East Regional final.
The victory sends a Falcon hoops team to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East Championship for the second year in a row, with the Bertie girls having pulled off the same trick just 363 days ago. Interestingly, the opponent will be Wilson Prep, whose girls played the Blue-and-White a year ago for the right to go to the state title tilt.
“I just didn’t want to go home,” an intense Bazemore said in the locker room after the game as the team registered its 14th home court win in their last 15. “I’m getting used to winning.”
“That’s why he’s Player of the Year in this conference,” echoed BHS head coach Johnnie Rascoe. “He did almost all the scoring in the fourth quarter.”
Bertie (26-4) opened with a Zymiere Dempsey three-pointer, part of 11 points he would strike for in the first half. But it was the Jaguars who started hot, claiming a 12-7 lead after the first quarter thanks to a strong rebounding effort on both ends of the floor by Northampton’s taller front line.
But Bertie kept close on the Jags’ heels despite poor shooting, hitting 5-of-6 free throws and never falling more than five points behind.
It was a pair of Kye Pillmon-Holley foul shots that tied the game at 22-all with just over a minute left before the mid-break. But Jiyoun Williams drained a pair at the line for Northampton with 18 seconds left to make it a two-point game, 24-22, Jags, at halftime.
Bazemore started cooking to open the third, hitting a two to tie it before Jah’Kelvin Rascoe drained a triple for Bertie’s first second-half lead.
A Bazemore three put the Falcons up by five, 31-26, at the 3:20 mark, but Jamari Blake led a Northampton comeback and his three-pointer at the 2:56 mark knotted the game at 31-31. It was 34-all when Vernell Edwards lay-up gave the Jags a two-point advantage, 36-34, headed to the fourth.
Northampton pushed it to a four-point lead, 38-34, but Rascoe’s last three-pointer narrowed it to 38-37. It became 43-38, Jags, when Williams was fouled and made the free throw on a three-point play.
Tequan Holley’s only points of the game got Bertie back within three, 43-40. Down by four at 49-45, Northampton (19-7) never scored again, as Bazemore scored Bertie’s last eight points of the contest; even icing the game by sinking a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left, then grabbing the rebound on the Jags’ last-gasp miss.
“That number-11 (Bazemore) was tough,” said Northampton coach Jeff Ramsey, shaking his head. “Our guys gutted it out, but he was a big reason we couldn’t get stops.”
“We showed grit,” noted Bertie’s Coach Rascoe. “They just didn’t want to lose that last game at home.”
NORTHAMPTON – 49: Jiyoun Williams-15, Antron Gray-11, Vernell Edwards-10, Jamari Blake-10, Dalemajah Faltz-2, Jacari Jones-1.
BERTIE – 53: Zylee Bazemore-16, Zymiere Dempsey-14, Jah’Kelvin Rascoe-9, Trevon Halloran-5, Kye Pillmon-Holley-5, Tequan Holley-2, Jayze Lee-2.