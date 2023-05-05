Williams signing

Bertie High School basketball player Simone Williams (front, brown cap) is joined by family and school administrators Friday at the school Media Center where she accepted an academic scholarship to Methodist University with an invite to make the basketball team. Pictured are: (front row, from left) Clarence Burden, father; Beverly Clark, mother; Simone; Sade Proctor, sister; (back row, from left) William Peele, BHS Asst. Principal; Tequilla Taylor, BHS Principal; Courtney Proctor, sister; Kelvin Hayes, BHS Coach; Aleeyah Proctor, sister; Robert Brown, BHS Athletic Director; and, Chris Jordan, BHS Coach.

 Gene Motley/For the Bertie Ledger-Advance

WINDSOR - Coming off a run to the state championship a year ago, Simone Williams entered the 2022-23 basketball season with big ideas. But as they sometimes say, real life had other plans.

One of just two returning seniors on the team, along with Trianna Smallwood, Williams would suffer an early season ankle injury after just three games and miss the next 10. By the time she returned, the 1A East Region defending champs were sporting a record of 3-10.

