RALEIGH - Oh, those turnovers.
And there was nothing sweet and spicy about these.
Playing on the biggest stage in school history, Bertie High School’s girls basketball team fell short in their pursuit of a state crown. The Lady Falcons were defeated by Bishop McGuinness School of Kernersville 70-42 here Saturday at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum in the NCHSAA 1A state championship game.
The Villains – yes, that’s their mascot name – lived up to that moniker as they literally hijacked a win, playing the spoiler role in a game that had so much of the drama sucked out of it in the early going.
With a smothering defense, the Bishops forced 38 turnovers – 29 in the first half alone – and made Bertie pay by scoring 44 points off those miscues. The Villains were also credited with 23 steals.
“We’d had a lot of turnovers in the Wilson Prep game,” said Bertie head coach Chris Jordan. “I told them in the championship game we were going to face a more fundamentally sound team, but we got in a hole and just couldn’t fight our way out of it.”
The game was played in the building the late NCSU hoops coach Jim Valvano made famous. The quote that solidified Coach-V’s legacy in the waning days of his cancer battle was “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up!”
That phrase was never more aptly applied than for the Falcons as Bertie, despite being down double digits, fought to the bitter end.
“They showed heart,” added Jordan. “I’m just so proud of them and know they’ll be successful from here on no matter what they choose to do.”
Jordan said his team simply failed to execute its press-break.
“We were throwing the ball up instead of pump-faking the basketball, just not doing fundamental stuff today that we’ve done all year long,” Jordan noted. “I believe it was the big stage, huge crowd and it just got the best of us today.”
An inspiration for the Falcons was an appearance at the game by WNBA star and former Bertie player Jessica Breland, who spoke to the team afterward.
Before the opening tip, senior Bryona West received the Farm Bureau Insurance Sportsmanship Award, given to a player on each Regional championship team that has displayed that quality on the court and in the classroom for the entire season.
Bertie won the opening tip and immediately Trianna Smallwood drilled a three-pointer. It was the Falcons’ only lead of the game.
Following two quick field goals that gave the Villains the 4-3 lead, Jordan called time-out and reiterated the girls needed to pump-fake their shots. They tried to do that on the wings, but continued to turn the ball over along the baseline.
“Coach told us we were going to win with defense,” said Villains Most Outstanding player Adelaide Jernigan who had seven steals and led her team with 16 points. “We started really attacking on the press and forcing them to make harder passes. I knew we could tip them and we were athletic enough to get to the ball.”
It was 6-3 when Smallwood scored inside and was fouled on a three-point play allowing the Falcons to pull into a 6-6 tie. But West picked up her second foul with under four-and-a-half minutes in the period and was forced to sit. The Bishops finished the quarter on a 13-5 run for a 19-11 lead.
After a quick Villains score put Bertie in a 10-point hole, 21-11, Jordan called his second timeout. Yazmonasia Boone and Rakiyah Peele responded with two quick buckets, but McGuinness answered with a 12-0 run and doubled up the Falcons 33-15.
Forward Jessica Stokes, double-teamed in the post up to that point, was able to finally score inside and scored six quick points, making it 33-21.
“Her not getting her spots hurt us too,” admitted Jordan. “Naturally, the outcome might’ve been different if we could have gotten her involved sooner.”
The Villains closed the half outscoring Bertie 6-2 for a 39-23 lead at the mid-break.
Peele scored to open the third quarter, but the Falcons were outscored 11-4 from there to the TV timeout and the Bishops collected a 50-29 advantage. Bertie won the rest of the quarter, 6-5, but still trailed by 20, 55-35 entering the game’s final eight minutes.
While the chant ‘Fourth Quarter! Fourth Quarter!’ usually fired up the Falcons, it seemed hollow facing a 20-point deficit. Both teams cleared their benches for all players to taste the championship atmosphere. When it was over, Bishop McGuinness (26-6) had won it’s 10th state championship, the most in North Carolina high school history.
“Even though we’d won a lot, we hadn’t been back since winning the Villains’ ninth straight in 2014,” Villains coach Brian Robinson said. “The mark of championship programs is you have to win, then you have to fall off and then you have to get back and win it again. When you see that happen, then you can call yourself a championship program.”
Maybe that advice can help Bertie (22-5). The Falcons went undefeated in conference, only lost five games all year, and until this loss were on a 14-game win streak, including knocking off an unbeaten team to get here.
Peele was named Bertie’s ‘Most Outstanding Player’ with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebound. Stokes had similar numbers.
“We made history for Bertie,” said Boone. “And we’ll always be proud of that.”
Bertie 11 12 12 7 42
Bishop McGuinness 19 20 16 15 70
BISHOP McGUINNESS (70): Adelaide Jernigan 16, Charley Chappell 15, Tate Chappell 15, Kiersten Varner 9, Isabella Ross 8, Helen Thompson 3, Katie Deal 2, Naveah Fears 2.
BERTIE (42): Jessica Stokes 12, Rakiyah Peele 10, Bryona West 9, Yazmonasia Boone 8, Trianna Smallwood 3.