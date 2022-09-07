AHOSKIE - Bertie High School’s football team scored its first touchdown in 11 quarters here Friday night, but still fell to rival Hertford County High School, 48-8.
The Bears showed no signs of a hangover from their upset of Tarboro a week earlier.
With a roster that boasts just nine seniors and a rash of early-season injuries to their key skill-position personnel, the Falcons have still played a scrappy brand of football through their first three games (0-3).
The game clock – which was stopped by agreement of both coaches prior to the game, though the score had crossed the 40-point threshold for a running clock – aided in the score as quarterback Tayvien Ward hit Jahkelvin Rascoe on fourth-and-10 from the Hertford County 30-yard line on just the Falcons’ second pass-play of the night with under three minutes left
Twisting through missed tackles by Bear defenders grasping at air, Rascoe wormed his way into the end zone for the Falcon score, inciting a huge celebration from the Blue-and-White on the sideline.
Turnovers and penalties plagued both teams in the contest, but the Bears still mustered up enough to keep the Falcons winless.
Bertie finished with 159 total yards of offense, led by Rascoe’s 67 rushing yards (with 95 more racked up on kick returns) and 29 more ground out by Molique Dedmon.
After three-and-out on the first possession, not helped by a delay-of-game penalty, Bertie punted.
Starting at their own 42, the Bears drove to the Bertie 23 where Elijah Outlaw coughed up the ball and Bertie’s Zy’Miere Dempsey made the recovery.
Bertie then mounted a 10-play drive — all runs — down to the Bear 20 yard line, but Jerry Mabine was stopped on fourth-and-seven, giving the pigskin back to Hertford County.
The Bears wasted little time, as Elijah Outlaw rambled 80 yards to paydirt and the game’s first score. The PAT failed, but left HCHS with a 6-0 lead.
The Falcons were next stopped deep in their own territory and a poor punt set the Bears up just shy of the red zone at the Bertie 21. Two plays later Sean Cruz bulled his way in for a 12-0 advantage for the home team.
Bertie fumbled the kick-off and Hertford County recovered, but the Falcon defense stopped them on fourth-and-16 when Kanye Pillmon-Holley broke up a Keveon Rodgers pass attempt.
But the result was another stop by the Bears at the Bertie 35 and four plays later Rodgers passed to the sure-handed Israel Powell for Hertford County’s third score. A kick by Caleb Barnes made it 19-0 as Bertie couldn’t mount a drive before half-time.
Coming out of halftime, Bertie caught a break when Powell fumbled at midfield, and Roquavion Perry recovered.
Bertie mounted a nice drive down to the Bears’ 20, but Rascoe fumbled and Hertford County recovered. They then went 80 yards in 10 plays, capped by a two-yard plunge by Rodgers for a 26-0 count, after the Barnes PAT kick.
Starting their next drive, penalties and stops pushed Bertie back to the Hertford County 17; then a bad-snap to punter Dedmon saw him tackled at the Falcon 19.
One play: a quick slant route from Rodgers to Jayden Robinson resulted in the Bears’ fifth score and a 33-0 bulge to start the fourth quarter.
A 33-yard return by Rascoe setting Bertie up near midfield was wiped out by a penalty back to the Bears’ 38. Trevor Massiah then attempted the Falcons’ first pass and it was picked by Powell at the 30. Ten plays later Powell was on the receiving end of a Rodgers toss that upped the lead to 40-0 with 8:21 left, instituting the running clock.
But perhaps it was the slowed time with the game-clock that aided the Falcons’ cause allowing them to get that first score.
The Bears added one more touchdown with just over a minute remaining, but that was pretty much the end of the game.
Rodgers threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns including to Powell while Elijah Outlaw and Wayne Futrell combined for 182 rushing yards and one score each.
Sept. 9 has Bertie back on the road next week with a trip to the beach and a 7 p.m. start with First Flight in Kill Devil Hills; their last non-conference date.