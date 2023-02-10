Falcons maintain stranglehold on first place From Staff Reports Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bertie Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bertie High School’s varsity boys continue to roll through the Four Rivers Conference.The Falcons knocked off South Creek 84-39 last Friday before rolling by Perquimans 84-37 on Tuesday night.In the Friday contest, the Falcons got an incredible 46 points from senior guard Zy’lee Bazemore in the win. Bazemore added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Falcons.Bertie jumped out to a 28-15 lead after one quarter and led 53-17 at the intermission after holding South Creek to just two points in the second frame.The Falcons continued to roll with 20 points in the third and 11 in the fourth as they secured the league win.Tuesday night, the Falcons got 17 points from Zymiere Dempsey and 13 from Derrick Spruill in rolling past PCHS.The two wins leave the Falcons with a spotless 12-0 record in the Four Rivers Conference, while standing 18-3 overall.In the same two days, the Lady Falcons went 1-1, despite only playing one game. The Falcons won Friday’s game with South Creek via forfeit before dropping a 70-19 decision Tuesday at Perquimans.The Lady Falcons are now 6-12 overall and 6-5 in the conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesGetting a ‘kick’ out of disciplineLaw Enforcement busy with regional shootingsBertie Ledger-Advance moves to SaturdayState, Social Services meeting setBertie County Farm Bureau honored at annual meeting‘Where are the workers’ focus group setBertie woman buys Edenton bakeryWilson 'gets the pic'tureWilliams whereabouts still being soughtGod's word is true — and the proof is in its writing... Images