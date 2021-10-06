ROBERSONVILLE- Both teams are in the 1A East Conference. Both teams have yet to win a game. But only one team will come out victorious at the conclusion of this conference bout at South Creek, between the Cougars and visiting Bertie Falcons.
Even though it was Homecoming at South Creek, the main concern was who would be the victor?
The Bertie Falcons answered that question definitively as their T-Formation offense proved to be more then the Cougars could handle, as Bertie steadily muscle out major yardage per carry defeating South Creek 28-16.
On South Creek’s first play of the game on their own 48-yard line, the Falcons were flagged for encroachment. That penalty made it first and five at the Cougars 43-yard line.
Cougars Quarterback Amarion Norman had the first three carries that netted two first downs, moving the ball to the Falcons 12-yard line. Unfortunately the Cougars suffered several penalties the next few downs and found themselves facing third-and-20 on Bertie’s 25-yard line.
Norman dropped back to pass, but it was intercepted at the 12-yard line by Falcon’s defensive-back, Kwanne Green.
Bertie’s campaign started on their own 21-yard line. Running back D.J. Spruill exploded for two first downs on three carries and running back Montre Outlaw also scurried for positive yardage along with a first down. That combination brought the ball to rest on the Cougars 35-yard line.
A few running plays later, Bertie found themselves fourth-and-four on the 31- yard line. Falcons quarterback Joseph Morris scrambled for nine yards and a Bertie first down.
Falcon running back Zylee Bazemore carried the ball for another Bertie first down and subsequently ran for touchdown the next play. Falcon full-back Zykeit Cherry was successful on the ground for the two point conversion, giving Bertie an 8-0 lead.
Bertie executed a successful onside kick as the Cougars receiving team muffed the ball. Bertie assume possession at the Cougars 35-yard line. Several plays later, Berties
T-formation methodically moved the ball to South Creeks 13 yard line. The first quarter would end with the Falcons starting with a fresh set of downs
Just minutes into the second quarter Bertie was facing fourth-and-seven. But Spruill muscled out the seven yard for a TD. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but Bertie lead was 14-0.
South Creek’s next possession was unsuccessful. They couldn’t convert on fourth-and- two, so they turned the ball over on downs.
The Cougars took over on the Falcons 43-yard line. Eight plays later Cherry pummeled the defensive with a six carry to pay dirt. The two point conversion was no good. Bertie continue to lead 20-0.
After an offsides penalty on the kicking team and a great return by South Creek, the Cougars would face first and 10 on the Berties’ 35-yard line. With the combination of hard running from diesel full-back Rakeem Williams, along defensive penalties, the Cougars were one and a half yards away from scoring. But poor clock awareness and no time-outs stole the opportunity from South Creek as seconds ticked away to halftime.
South Creek lined up to kickoff to the Falcons. Berties kick returner Tristan Bowser took possession off the ball ran up field. Bowser absorbed a massive hit that jarred the ball loose. Cougar defender Daquan Carr recovered the loose ball and ran 28 yards for South Creek’s first score of the game. The two point conversion run by Norman was good leaving Bertie with a two possession led, 20-8.
Bertie possession started at their own 35-yard line. Eight plays later Wing-T formation moved the ball down to the Cougars 24-yard line. But the series would end with a Bertie fumble.
Both the Cougars’ and Falcons’ next possession was uneventful and forced them to punt on fourth down.
South Creeks next possession was short lived as Norman was sacked and fumbled on first down. The Falcons recovered the ball, first-and-10 on the Cougars 40-yard line.
Three plays later the swift feet of Bazemore carried him across the goaline for another Bertie touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful bring the score to 28-8 Bertie.
Bertie wasn’t satisfied with score so they executed another successful onside kick which placed them on the 50 yard line. Unfortunately, six plays later the Falcons were unable to convert on fourth-and-five on South Creek’s 21 yard line and turned the ball over on downs.
South Creek took over on their own 21-yard line. Norman threw a strike to receiver Vance Rogers for a 19-yard gain. A few plays later Norman than took matters into his own hands. He had three carries that moved the ball to the Falcons 13-yard line. But a offsides penalty pushed the Cougars back to 18-yard line.
On the next play, Norman, threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tayvon Lee. Norman ran the ball in for the two point conversion.
Neither team would score on their next possession and Bertie would be the victors.