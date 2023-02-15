WINDSOR – In the tradition of great hoops battles, Washington County High and Bertie High staged a classic here Friday night, reminiscent of those legendary Carolina-Duke showdowns of college lore.
In the end, senior Darius Lewis sank a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining giving the visiting Panthers (19-1) a 65-64 win and a share of the regular-season league championship of the 1A Four Rivers Conference. Following Lewis’ foul shots, Bertie (19-4) had a chance to retake the lead, but could not get a shot off before time expired.
The loss broke the Falcons’ 13-game win streak. Both teams finished 13-1 in league play, each winning on the other’s home court. Bertie won 53-51 in Plymouth on Jan. 13, avenging a Holiday Tournament loss to WCHS 75-61 back on Dec. 22. The two could possibly meet for a fourth time Feb. 17 in the conference tournament championship game at Perquimans, which may also determine the seeding for the state championship run.
“Time just ran out,” sighed Bertie coach Johnnie Rascoe afterward. “This was just a defensive battle. They’re a tough team, but when we meet them again, we have to be tougher.
“You can also expect a different game,” he noted with a sly wink.
While neither team shot particularly well – less than 35 percent from the floor for the game for both teams – defense did mark the night with several blocked shots and numerous forced turnovers.
After an early 5-5 tie, the Panthers went on a 13-5 run to close out the first quarter with a 17-10 lead; connecting on 3-of-7 three-pointers, including a pair of triples by Lewis.
Bertie responded in the second quarter with a trio of treys of their own, including a pair of threes by Jah’Kelvin Rascoe. They outscored Washington County 20-16 to just trail 33-30 at halftime.
Bertie’s offense was silent in the first 2:30 of the second half, leaving them down 38-30 midway through the third period.
But they stepped up in a big way after a timeout. Zylee Bazemore scored five of his 12 points total in the frame, with Tayvien Ward contributing four more. A Rascoe steal and lay-up gave Bertie their first lead, 41-40, with 45 seconds left in the period, but the Panthers got a free throw to knot the game at 41-all headed to the final frame.
A Tequan Holley three-point play sandwiched between two Rascoe lay-ups gave Bertie their biggest lead, 48-41.
But Panther coach Lamont Gilliam called time-out and, by the 3:20 mark, WCHS had tied it at 53-53. Bertie went back in front by five, but the Panthers persisted and when Le’Shaun Jackson hit a three-pointer with 1:20 to go, the ‘Cats had regained the lead 61-60.
The game see-sawed from there, neither team leading by more than one before Gilliam called his final time-out, setting up a play with 25 seconds left and trailing 64-63. On the next play, Lewis was fouled and made the two foul shots that proved to be the game-winner.
Bertie girls fall
Swavia Arnold scored all but six of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as Washington County’s girls basketball team topped Bertie 48-40, spoiling the Lady Falcons’ home finale.
The loss dropped Bertie from third in the conference standings to fifth. Aaliyah Carter scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter, staking her team to a 26-18 halftime lead. Bertie scored 13 in the third quarter while holding WCHS to just three to lead 31-29, but Bertie were themselves outscored 13-9 in the fourth thanks to Arnold connecting on 7-of-17 free throws.
Bertie (6-14) also fell to the Lady Panthers 51-38 on Feb. 13 in the league tournament’s first round and now await word on whether they will make the post-season.