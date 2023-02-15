WINDSOR – In the tradition of great hoops battles, Washington County High and Bertie High staged a classic here Friday night, reminiscent of those legendary Carolina-Duke showdowns of college lore.

In the end, senior Darius Lewis sank a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining giving the visiting Panthers (19-1) a 65-64 win and a share of the regular-season league championship of the 1A Four Rivers Conference. Following Lewis’ foul shots, Bertie (19-4) had a chance to retake the lead, but could not get a shot off before time expired.

