EDENTON - The Bertie High School Falcon track team competed in the 2022 1A Four Rivers District Track & Field Meet held on Tuesday, May 3, at John A. Holmes High School.

The schools that participated were: Perquimans, Riverside, Bertie, South Creek, Gates County, Tarboro and Washington County.

The Bertie Falcon boys place third overall, while the girls placed last.

Bertie Participants and Results

F 100m Kennedy Wynn 8th place

F 100m Diamond Mebane 9th place

F 100 Ke’maya Bishop 10th place

F 200m Ke’maya Bishop 7th place

F 200m Kennedy Wynn 12th place

F 400m Ajanae Smallwood 11th place

F D Glenita Sherrod 9th placed

M 100m Jankalyin Rascoe 8th place

M 100 Zylee Bazemore 14th place

M 200m Tylik Vaughan 7th place

M 220m Breylin Dudley 9th

M 200m Kelly Perry 11th place

M800m Paul Ruffin Jr 3rd place

M 400m Quincy Smallwood 9th place

M 800m Paul Ruffin Jr 3rd place

M 1600m Jamari Bulter 10th place

M 1600m Hunter Hill 12th place

M 110H Jaquon Bridgett 3rd plce

M 110H Kanye Pillmon-Holley 7th place

M 110H A’Geon Clark 10th place

M 300H Kanye Pillmon-Holley 4th place

M 300H Jaquon Bridgett 5th place

M 300 H Davion Jones 8th place

M HJ Kye Pillmon-Holley 4th place

MTJ Jamir Pugh 3rd place

MLJ Molique Dedmor 12th place

M LJ Tony Jackson 15 place

M TJ Tony Jackson 3rd place

MLJ Jamir Pugh 5th place

M D Micah Long 2nd place

M D Tristan Bowser 3rd place

M S Omarion Carter 4th place

M S 7 Tristan Bowser 7th place

M S 9 Omarion Carter 9th place

M S 10 Russ Pugh Jr. 10th place

BERTIE REGIONAL RESULTS

M 400 Paul Ruffin 5th placement

M 110H Jaquon Bridgett 5th place

MLJ Jamir Pugh 10th placement

MTJ Jamir Pugh 6th place

MTJ Tony Jackson 8th place

