EDENTON - The Bertie High School Falcon track team competed in the 2022 1A Four Rivers District Track & Field Meet held on Tuesday, May 3, at John A. Holmes High School.The schools that participated were: Perquimans, Riverside, Bertie, South Creek, Gates County, Tarboro and Washington County.The Bertie Falcon boys place third overall, while the girls placed last.Bertie Participants and ResultsF 100m Kennedy Wynn 8th placeF 100m Diamond Mebane 9th placeF 100 Ke'maya Bishop 10th placeF 200m Ke'maya Bishop 7th placeF 200m Kennedy Wynn 12th placeF 400m Ajanae Smallwood 11th placeF D Glenita Sherrod 9th placedM 100m Jankalyin Rascoe 8th placeM 100 Zylee Bazemore 14th placeM 200m Tylik Vaughan 7th placeM 220m Breylin Dudley 9thM 200m Kelly Perry 11th placeM800m Paul Ruffin Jr 3rd placeM 400m Quincy Smallwood 9th placeM 800m Paul Ruffin Jr 3rd placeM 1600m Jamari Bulter 10th placeM 1600m Hunter Hill 12th placeM 110H Jaquon Bridgett 3rd plceM 110H Kanye Pillmon-Holley 7th placeM 110H A'Geon Clark 10th placeM 300H Kanye Pillmon-Holley 4th placeM 300H Jaquon Bridgett 5th placeM 300 H Davion Jones 8th placeM HJ Kye Pillmon-Holley 4th placeMTJ Jamir Pugh 3rd placeMLJ Molique Dedmor 12th placeM LJ Tony Jackson 15 placeM TJ Tony Jackson 3rd placeMLJ Jamir Pugh 5th placeM D Micah Long 2nd placeM D Tristan Bowser 3rd placeM S Omarion Carter 4th placeM S 7 Tristan Bowser 7th placeM S 9 Omarion Carter 9th placeM S 10 Russ Pugh Jr. 10th placeBERTIE REGIONAL RESULTSM 400 Paul Ruffin 5th placementM 110H Jaquon Bridgett 5th placeMLJ Jamir Pugh 10th placementMTJ Jamir Pugh 6th placeMTJ Tony Jackson 8th place Andre' Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.