...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. Overnight lows in the upper
70s to around 80, suggest little relief from the heat
overnight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bertie's scrimmage produced dividends, such as this nice run.
ELIZABETH CITY- The Bertie Falcon football team traveled to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City to participate in a multi-team scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 11.
The jamboree allowed the participating teams to experience a modified “real game” scenario, which included full contact, 40-minute halves with a running clock, officiating and 10-yard line to the goal line situation.