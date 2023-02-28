WINDSOR – This was no time to chant, “Warm up the bus!”
West Columbus High School’s varsity boys basketball team can be forgiven if they’re tired of traveling.
One day removed from a 25-hour round trip to Ocracoke for a second-round NCHSAA 1A East regional second-round game, the Vikings piled back on the bus Saturday morning in southern Columbus County for a 220-mile journey from Chadbourne to Windsor to face Bertie.
And this game would be no ferry ride.
Bertie came out strong and stayed that way the entire game, handing the visiting Vikings a 79–37 defeat in the third round playoff contest, sending the Falcons on to the East Regional semi-final at home Tuesday night against Northampton.
The die was cast almost from the opening tip as Bertie ran out to a 26-2 first quarter lead as six different Falcons scored in the period.
Jah’Kelvin Rascoe poured in nine of his 13 points in the frame, which tied for team-high with teammate Trevon Halleran. Only a Tristan Tubbs put-back kept the Vikes from being shut out in the frame.
With their pressure defense and an up-tempo style, the Falcon onslaught continued into the second period where seven more players got in the score book, leading to a 49-15 Bertie lead at halftime.
Tubbs would score 13 of the 15 Viking points in the second period, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace as Bertie pulled out to a 49–17 halftime advantage.
Bertie (25-4) would continue to extend the lead in the third period, creating a 40-point bulge two minutes into the frame and initiating a continuously running game clock, and a 72–30 lead entering the final quarter.
Five Bertie players average 9.7 or more points per game and they came through with that same type of production Saturday.
In addition to Rascoe and Halleran’s 13 points each, Zy’Lee Bazemore scored 12, with 11 for Tequan Holley while Zymiere Dempsey just missed scoring double-figures with nine.
West Columbus (12-12) was led by Tubbs with 25 points.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.
