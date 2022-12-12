EDENTON - Fast pace, multiple passes, aerial show, baseline driving, crashing the board, acrobatic layups, blocked shots and a lively crowd were the ingredients to this sheer display of basketball showcasing at the John A. Holmes gymnasium Dec. 8.

Neither the host John A. Holmes Aces nor the visiting Falcons of Bertie High had suffered a loss going into the contest. In the end, the Falcons handed that loss to the Aces by a score of 58-49.

