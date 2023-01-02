AHOSKIE – Bertie High girls and boys basketball teams saw their championship hopes derailed here Tuesday as both Falcon squads were swept by Northeastern High in the second-round of the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Holiday Classic.

On the same floor at Hertford County High School where Bertie had suffered its first defeat of the season to the Bears in an earlier non-conference game, the Falcons poor start left them on the losing end of a 71-63 setback to Northeastern’s Eagles of Elizabeth City. Both the girls and boys had received a first-round bye in the event.

