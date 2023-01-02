AHOSKIE – Bertie High girls and boys basketball teams saw their championship hopes derailed here Tuesday as both Falcon squads were swept by Northeastern High in the second-round of the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Holiday Classic.
On the same floor at Hertford County High School where Bertie had suffered its first defeat of the season to the Bears in an earlier non-conference game, the Falcons poor start left them on the losing end of a 71-63 setback to Northeastern’s Eagles of Elizabeth City. Both the girls and boys had received a first-round bye in the event.
In the girls contest, Northeastern limited Bertie to only two made baskets for the entire game as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 64-5 win.
For the girls, it had to be a bitter pill to swallow as the Lady Falcons had come to dominate this event in the past, at one point winning seven titles in a row.
The boys team’s loss meant their first two-game losing skid of the young season, as they fell to Washington County in the championship game of a two-day tournament in Plymouth five days earlier by a score of 71-65.
“This is another learning lesson,” said second-year Falcon coach Johnnie Rascoe of the holiday loss to the 2A Eagles. “I think they (Northeastern) may have wanted it a little bit more tonight than we did.”
Northeastern put Bertie in a 14-point hole early.
Swift guard Tyell Saunders penetrated and attacked the Falcon zone, dished assists for outside jump shots, and bombed in a pair of field goals himself.
Six-foot-six Sayvion Saunders operated in the paint and the Saunders pair collected 15 of the Eagles’ 21 first-quarter points.
Bertie managed only a third as many points (7) after the first quarter.
Bertie found a better offensive rhythm over the next two quarters, posting 20 and 21 points, respectively. The Falcons cut the deficit to six midway through the second quarter, 29-23.
Tequan Holley scored 11 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, but the Eagles lead was back up to nine, 36-27 at the mid-break thanks to the Saunders “twins.”
Trailing by 11 (49-38) with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, Jonathan Deaver scored six straight points for the Falcons, highlighting a 10-0 Bertie run to close the period and they trailed by just one (49-48) at the end of the third quarter.
But Northeastern opened the fourth quarter with an 8-1 run.
Bertie rode Holley, who continued his offensive rampage with soft jump shots and inside lay-ups. Four times Bertie climbed within four, but each time Northeastern had an answer.
It was 60-57 with three minutes left and Holley wasn’t finished; scoring six points in a minute and a half to make it 64-61, Eagles, with just over a minute and a half left to play as Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon called time-out.
From there it was Eagle defense, holding Bertie to just one field goal as Northeastern outscored the Falcons down to the final buzzer, 7-2, to claim the eight-point win.
With the loss, Bertie advanced to the third-place game Wednesday night against Edenton Holmes.
In the opening game of the afternoon, Bertie scored just two points in the first half, and those were scored with just a minute left before the break.
Northeastern led 40-2 at half-time leading to the game-clock running the entire second half. During that time Bertie scored just three more points.
Kydra Brown got the Lady Falcons on the board with a lay-up that helped close out the first half. Trianna Smallwood banked in a lay-up in the third quarter, while Azhiya Rascoe made one of two foul shots in the fourth to complete the Bertie scoring.
Aniyah Rainey (21 points) and Jasmine Felton (17) led Northeastern.
Bertie played in the third-place game Wednesday night against Roanoke Rapids.