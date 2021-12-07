WINDSOR- Rivalry games bring back history, emotions and crowded stands. Such is true between the Hertford County Bears and the Bertie Falcons.
The non-conference basketball game took place at Bertie High School. It was there that the Falcons yielded to the Bears offense, losing 77-52.
Immediately after the tipoff, the pace of the game was one speed...fast. So was the first basket. The Bears wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard. A three-point basket was made by the Bears’ William Valentine.
The Falcons attacked the lane, but could not complete the shot. Bertie would turnover the ball to Israel Powell, who in return cashed in a two-point basket.
Bertie would finally light up their side of the scoreboard with a basket from Kelvin Rascoe. But not until Hertford County went on a seven point trek.
Hertford County maintained the lead 7-2, with 5:25 left on the clock.
The Bears turned their defense up a couple of notches, which resulted in sending Falcon Aiden Felton to the free throw line. Aiden completed one of two free throws attempts.
The Bears continued their lead 9-5, with 4:03 left in the quarter.
The Falcons were able to rustle up a few points which were accompanied by a trey ball from Zy’lee Bazemore.
Jah’kelvin Rascoe donated a basket to the cause with seconds left on the clock as Bertie trailed 14-20 at the end of the first quarter.
At the beginning of the second quarter, the anxious Hertford County defense put Rascoe back on the charity stripe. Rascoe was able to sink one of two baskets. Bears Keveon Rodgers banged a three-pointer with 5:37 on the clock raising the score 24-17, Bears.
The scoring did not stop there.
William Valentine made a strong move to the hoop for two points plus the bonus shot to complete the “and-one.” Bears’ Israel Powell was also gifted with an “and one” by the Falcons. The Bears increase their lead to 24-19.
The Falcons would infiltrate the paint in Hertford County territory, but could not finish with a made basket. Lack of ball security and missed shots by the Falcons propelled the Bears lead to 39-19 at the end of the first half.
Approximately 20 seconds into the third quarter Demarques Harrington launched a trifecta increasing Hertford County’s lead to 42-19. After another Bertie misfire, the Bears deposited another two points. Justin Holloman was sent to the free throw line after making a bucket. But Holloman could not complete the “and one.”
Persevering through missed baskets and turnovers, the Falcons were able to add to their score with a free throw from Jaj’kelvin Rascoe. Rascoe made one of two baskets offered.
Hertford County continued scoring, but their aggressive defense placed the Falcons in the bonus with 2:19 left in in the quarter. The Bears would foul back to back, putting Bertie on the charity stripe. The Falcons would take advantage and raise their tally and close in on the Bears, 56-24.
With 1:45 left, Israel Power would clear the air with a monster dunk, bringing the Hertford County fans to their feet. The Bears would increase their fruitful lead to 61-24.
Bertie would score two more baskets, but things were beginning to look grim as the third quarter came to and end with the Bears leading 63-28.
Once again the Bears came out with their tenacious defense, putting Bertie Aiden Felton on the free throw line. Felton was only able to make one of two baskets.
Bertie continued in the fight and answered with a trey ball from Tequan Holley.
Breylin Dudley stripped Hertford County of the ball and converted the steal in to two points.
Hertford County spends a time-out with 5:58 left to play in regulation. With action back in play, a Bear misfire was translated into a fast-break by Falcons’ Breylin Dudley for an additional two points, bringing the score to 67-39 in favor of Hertford County.
The Bears fouled Zy’lee Bazemore putting him on the free throw line for two shots. Bazemore was only able to make only one of the two baskets. The Bears still maintained control of the scoreboard, 69-42.
Both teams would exchange baskets, but Bertie just could not muster up enough points to catch up.
The Bears would claim this rivalry with convincing victory, with a score of 77-52 over the Falcons.