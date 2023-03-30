I know I spoke on baseball last week so there is no need to go in depth on the World Baseball Classic (WBC) again. There was one statistic I heard this week, however, about how it ended that was too good not to share.

Mike Trout has had 6,174 professional at-bats. Only 24 of those at-bars ended with Trout swinging three times and missing all three. What ended the WBC was very rare and a testament to how good Shohei Ohtani is as a pitcher. Man’s a crazy good hitter too.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com