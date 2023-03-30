I know I spoke on baseball last week so there is no need to go in depth on the World Baseball Classic (WBC) again. There was one statistic I heard this week, however, about how it ended that was too good not to share.
Mike Trout has had 6,174 professional at-bats. Only 24 of those at-bars ended with Trout swinging three times and missing all three. What ended the WBC was very rare and a testament to how good Shohei Ohtani is as a pitcher. Man’s a crazy good hitter too.
Enough about baseball, it’s March Madness and the men’s and women’s Final Four looks very different.
On the women’s side, the Final Four is stacked with talent, and the matchups Friday will provide some great basketball for us to watch.
For much of the past four decades, talent in women’s basketball meant the inclusion of UConn, Tennessee or Stanford. Not this season.
The first matchup Friday is LSU versus Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech has apparently been good all season. I won’t pretend to have watched the Hokies play, but they apparently belong.
I have seen LSU play, if for no other reason than to make fun of whatever Kim Mulkey is wearing. Her outfits are louder than her, and she is as loud as any coach.
She not only has a very eclectic fashion taste, but she is a heck of a coach and she has one of the best players in college basketball this season, Angel Reese. If you watch the game and see a woman with one leg covered and one leg not covered, grabbing all the rebounds, that’s her.
That game will be fun to watch but the matchup we all want to see is South Carolina versus Iowa. The best team versus the best player.
I’m not a person that likes to compliment South Carolina on anything, but what Dawn Staley has done to that program has been beyond impressive. They are two wins away from an undefeated season.
In their way is Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark is averaging over 30 points a game in the tournament and featured not only the first 30-point triple double in NCAA tournament history, but the first 40-point triple double in tournament history. I mean if you’re going to do it, do it right.
While the women’s side features some marquee matchups, the men’s national championship game will include either Florida Atlantic or San Diego State.
I love that a team with the mascot of the Owls will be participating in the Final Four and I enjoy that San Diego State is playing. Mostly because it gives me the opportunity to remind people that aside from Kawhi Leonard, the best basketball player to ever play there was Tony Gwynn. Yep, that Tony Gwynn.
The winner of the Owls versus Aztecs matchup will play Miami or UConn. The Huskies are a much bigger name on the women’s side of the bracket, but they do carry more clout historically than the Hurricanes. I don’t like to root for Miami because their fan base is so annoying, but I am a fan of Coach Jim Larrañaga.
If you can’t tell already, I am far more excited to see the women’s Final Four matchups than I am the men’s. Parity is one of the things I root for in athletics, but this may be a case of not liking what I wanted.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com