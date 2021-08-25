Football season is here and the anticipation has left me feeling giddy. I have so many questions that can only be answered over the next few months.
For example, ECU has almost the entirety of their offense and defense returning from a team that went 4-5 last year (Yes, I am counting the game they technically lost to Tulsa as a win). Will Pirates Head Coach Mike Houston use that experience to overcome a challenging out of conference schedule and find a way to go bowling at the end of the season?
They begin with a neutral site opener against App State before and a home opener against South Carolina followed by a road trip to Marshall. A schedule like that is a great way to build excitement and test Pirate mettle.
Speaking of mettle, how much will my Bertie Falcons show this year? Their motto for this season is “believe” but will they believe enough to create new habits and will they sustain them long enough to create change?
That’s where heart, aka mettle, is required.
That’s also where growth comes from. The belief that with work and dedication, progress is inevitable becomes a realization and then a recipe once it is achieved. It is a lesson with value in and out of pads.
Will Tua and Miami continue to give me a reason to cheer on Sundays? It’s been awhile since I had sustained hope.
I’ve said for years that Dolphins fans make great romantic partners and the fact that I’m single doesn’t negate this. We are loyal despite years of disappointment and somehow still manage to find excitement in the smallest of things.
No matter how bad things get, we’ll remember that one amazing time we had back in 1972 and pop champagne every year to celebrate it.
Will Mack Brown and the UNC Tar Heels live up to the hype? Y’all know I love my Heels and I’ve only been thinking about this since the Orange Bowl ended earlier this year.
Their best two receivers and running backs from last season play in the NFL now but they return a Heisman candidate quarterback and the entire o-line. They also return the majority of their defense and hope to have even added to that depth with another year of recruiting, coaching and conditioning.
So do I think they will live up to the hype and take the next step towards dethroning Clemson of their ACC crown? Be sure to check back next week when I’ll break down the Tar Heels and tell you.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com