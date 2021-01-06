I remember when sports returned to us via the NBA “bubble” and I was so excited to have a familiar distraction and sliver of normalcy. Before long, it seemed all of the sports had returned and there was, after awhile, too much sports to keep track of.
I wasn’t complaining (much) then and I’m not complaining now, especially with college football coming to an end. Despite so much happening in the world of sports though, one thing stood out to this fan.
Mack Brown proposed expanding the college football playoff (CFP).
When I first saw the headline I was afraid my favorite team’s head coach was trying to make the argument that they deserved a chance to play for a national championship. Thank goodness I continued reading.
Turns out he proposed expanding the CFP in an effort to reduce bowl game opt-outs by players. I’m not sure it’s the ideal resolution for bowl game opt-outs, but it’s the best reason I’ve heard for expanding the CFP.
Let me be very clear: I would’ve loved to have seen how my beloved Tar Heels might have fared against the Aggies if they had their All-American linebacker and All-ACC running backs and wide receiver. They were without almost 4,000 yards of offense against a team most believe deserved to be in the playoff.
Still, UNC was up by three points entering the fourth quarter.
I obviously have no way of knowing if one or all of those guys playing would have made the difference between Carolina winning and losing, but I sure would have liked to have found out. Having said all of that, I don’t blame them one tiny bit for their decision.
I love my friends and y’all mean more to me than you’ll ever know, but I make decisions based on what’s best for my family, not what’s best for my coworkers or admirers. I’m in a position to provide for my family what they need so that’s what I do, with pride.
These young men have worked their butts off to put themselves in a position to provide for themselves and their families in ways most of us only dream of. Now that they are on the cusp of doing just that whilst fulfilling one of their lifelong goals and dreams, they chose to sit out one game to avoid any chance of major injury or setback.
I find it challenging to judge anyone for doing what he or she believes to be best for them or their family – if for no other reason than I’m going to do the exact same thing.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.