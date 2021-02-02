You may have heard there is a big football game on Sunday. Call it a hunch but I’m going to just assume that if you’re reading this then you’re probably watching that.
Here’s a few more things I recommend checking out.
The Undefeated, Chris Paul and Steven A. Smith have teamed up to produce a docuseries called Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Basketball. It premieres Friday, Jan. 12 on ESPN+.
Would I prefer they chronicle the work being done at Elizabeth City State University by coaches Shawn Walker, Tynesha Lewis and their student athletes? Of course I would. Walker was still playing at ECSU when I was a student there covering them for The Compass, and Lewis’ experience in the WNBA and at N.C. State have brought a renewed level of excitement to the program. Still, I like it when an HBCU (Historically Black College/University) gets some positive exposure and the fact that it’s one here in North Carolina, led by one of the best leaders and coaches in the country, makes it something I will definitely watch.
If you aren’t listening to the Dan LeBatard and Friends Network via podcast, you are missing out. LeBatard and his crew have left ESPN and teamed up with former ESPN CEO and North Carolina native John Skipper to create a new company called Meadowlark Media.
The company is in its infant stages but its signature product, the old radio show turned podcast, is evolving in real time without the constraints of old media and Disney public relations. They already had what I thought to be the best show on radio. It’s different from the others but hilarious and occasionally whacky yet somehow, more genuine than the rest.
I truly look forward to seeing what comes from this partnership between friends, a southern corporate media legend in Skipper and an insanely talented and outspoken minority journalist in LeBatard. Their goal to create compelling content and give a voice to those who don’t have one is commendable and worth following.
I keep hearing about this movie called Facing The Giants and I even recently had a friend tell me it was as one of her favorites and something she could watch every day. Has anyone else seen the entire film beyond the famous death crawl scene?
There’s a basketball game on Saturday worth checking out. Neither team is ranked and you’ll hear plenty about that prior to broadcast but Carolina is playing Duke, which means it’s must see television.
David Friedman is a longtime sports writer and lifelong believer that Black Lives Matter. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.