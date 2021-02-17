I hate to be that guy.
You know the guy that says something he deems important but people don’t react as he hoped so his response is to say it again as if people didn’t hear it right the first time.
Yes, that guy.
Still I think I have to be the guy that asks the question again.
Should we be playing sports right now?
I know I asked the same question prior to football season and things are better now than they were then. There are COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, we know far more about the virus and we have nearly a year’s worth of experience and infrastructure in place to manage it.
I understand the argument for it.
There are few bigger fans of sports than I am and I mean that figuratively and literally. I believe they can benefit those who play them, those who watch them and the communities of which they are a part.
That’s not why sports are being played though. With few exceptions, sports are being played for money.
I recognize that most athletes are still competing for “the love of the game” but the leagues they compete in are not.
To find the argument against it, I googled “COVID sports” and looked under the news tab.
The Buffalo Sabres had to pause their season due to players testing positive after playing the New Jersey Devils who had also had to pause practice and play.
University of Michigan athletics was suspended for two weeks after athletes there tested positive for the new COVID variant. The 22 athletes on campus that caught COVID-19 the week prior didn’t help.
The Spurs and Pistons were supposed to play Tuesday, but couldn’t and that was the 25th game of the season that has had to be postponed. Some teams like the Hornets are playing, but without starters due to the Coronavirus.
At least those are professional athletes being paid to put their health at risk. Seems they know it too because they have no problem playing for pay but that midseason exhibition the fans love called the All Star Game, they don’t want to play that this year.
The entire country of France has announced that they are essentially shutting down their ski industry to reduce the spread of COVID-19; meanwhile the Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that high school athletics will be allowed to resume, even the ones they deemed higher risk such as wrestling.
I know things are better and I know we all long for a feeling of normalcy, but I can’t help but wonder if we won’t look back at this year decades from now and wonder what we were possibly thinking by playing sports.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.