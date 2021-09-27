MERRY HILL- Homecoming festivities at Lawrence Academy may have been the highlight of the evening for the home team.
The Warriors lost their homecoming football to the Halifax Academy Vikings 44-6 in conference play Friday.
On the Vikings’ first possession, they moved the ball methodically down the field. With a mixture of rushing and completed passes, Halifax was able to cross the goal line first for six points. The two point conversion was no good, giving Halifax a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter.
After securing a short kickoff by the Vikings, Lawrence began their campaign at their own 46-yard line. Lawrence power runner Waylon Clifton started the first play with a seven yard run to the Vikings 48-yard line.
A short run and incomplete pass put the Warriors at fourth and six near the Vikings 47-yard line. But an encroachment penalty by Halifax would give the Warriors a new set of downs.
Clifton’s number was called upon again, but the Vikings’ stingy defense only allowed a one yard gain. On second down a bad exchange by the Warriors led to a fumble which was recovered by the defense.
Halifax quarterback Zach Elder took the snap at their own 49-yard line, rushed three consecutive times for a first down on Lawrences’ 35-yard line. Halifax’s workhorse, running back Braxton Hammock, provided additional yardage placing the ball on Lawrence’s 13-yard line at the end of the first quarter.
The Vikings scored on the first play in the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Hammock, along with a successful two-point conversion increasing the score to 14-0 Halifax.
Lawrence recovered an onside kick attempt by Halifax on the Warriors 44-yard line. But once again the tenacious Halifax defensive forced the Warriors to punt.
Subsequently that punt led to a 40-yard plus touchdown return by Vikings’ running back Hammock. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful as the Vikings extended their lead to 20-0.
Lawrence started their next possession deep in their own territory at the 26-yard line. The Warriors called upon the strong legs of Clifton to help dig them out and that’s what he did. Clifton stomped out positive yardage in several carries, along with a couple carries by Quarterback Luke Foster, move the ball to the Vikings 28-yard line. Unfortunately a Warriors penalty moved the ball back to the Vikings 33-yard and placed Lawrence in a third down and 14 situation. On the next play Foster dropped back to pass, but the ball was intercepted by Vikings’ Caleb Slaughter.
The Vikings would score on their next three possessions, increasing their score to 44-0.
Lawrence was able to put together a drive late in the fourth quarter which resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run by Clifton.
Halifax didn’t score in the fourth quarter. The final score was Halifax 44, Lawrence 6.
