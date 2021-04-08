MURFREESBORO – The Chowan Women's Soccer team handed Mount Olive their first regular season loss of the season and first since October 2018 with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Conference Carolinas action.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 3, Mount Olive 2
RECORDS | Chowan 4-1-1 (3-1-1), Mount Olive 4-1-0 (4-1-0)
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Hawks Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Sydney Henderson scored twice from outside the box to collect her first two goals of the season. Michelle Maksimovic converted from the penalty spot.
Allison Traub posted four saves on the contest. Monae Moore recorded a team-save clearing the ball of the line early in the second half.
Four goals were scored in the final seven minutes of play. Chowan led 3-0 before UMO's goals.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Half:
Chowan went on the attack early grabbing a corner kick in the first minute of play. Sabrina Henderson recorded the first shot for the Hawks in the 11' requiring a save from the Trojan keeper.
Michelle Maksimovic and Mackenzie Pruitt had attempts that would sail awry. Allison Traub would be called on in the 16' for a save. Sabrina Henderson forced a shot to be saved in the 22'.
The Hawks would finally break the scoreless draw in the 39' as Sydney Henderson collected the ball near midfield and ripped a shot from 25 yards out to find the top shelf and give the Hawks the 1-0 lead into the intermission.
Second Half:
Mount Olive came out aggressive posting four shots in the first 15 minutes of action. In the 61' following a corner kick, UMO placed a shot past a charging keeper before Monae Moore cleaned up the attempt off the line to keep the Hawks ahead.
The Trojans continued to search for the equalizer forcing Allison Traub to make a couple saves.
In the 84', Sabrina Henderson was fouled in the box allowing Michelle Maksimovic to convert from the penalty spot and give the Hawks a 2-0 advantage. 36 ticks later, Sydney Henderson would once again find the back of the net sliding one underneath the cross bar to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead.
UMO would receive the same call following a corner kick in the 85' as the Trojans converted from the spot to close the gap to 3-1.
The Trojans would find their second goal with 7.7 seconds remaining to bring the score to 3-2.
UP NEXT
Chowan is scheduled to take on Barton on Friday, April 9 on the road. First touch is slated for 7pm in Wilson, N.C.