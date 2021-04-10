WILSON – The Chowan Women's Soccer team continues to make a bid for the top overall seed in the 2021 Conference Carolinas Spring Soccer Championship next week with a dominant 3-0 victory over Barton on Friday evening.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 3, Barton 0
RECORDS | Chowan 5-1-1 (4-1-1), Barton 2-3-1 (2-3-1)
LOCATION | Wilson, N.C. (Electric Supply Company Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Michelle Maksimovic scored for the second consecutive game with her fourth of the season. Sierra Gonzalez would net her first of the season, while Nicole Mejia scored her second of the season.
Mackenzie Pruitt, Sabrina Henderson and Sydney Henderson recorded an assist on the evening.
Allison Traub and the Hawks' defense posted their third shutout of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Half:
Chowan went on the attack early as Mackenzie Pruitt posted a shot on frame in the first 90 seconds. Pruitt would find Michelle Maksimovic with a through ball as Maksimovic would chip the charging keeper in the fifth minute to put the Hawks up 1-0.
The Hawks would go on the attack midway through the half as Sabrina Henderson and Michelle Maksimovic's attempts were denied. Henderson would find Sierra Gonzalez in the 26' with a through ball down the right side of the pitch and sliding it past the keeper for a 2-0 lead.
Barton had an attempt to close the gap on a penalty kick in the 35', but Allison Traub choose correctly and made the save to preserve the shutout.
The momentum continued for the Hawks after the save as in the 39', Sydney Henderson lined up a free kick and found Nicole Mejia for the headed goal to push the advantage to 3-0.
Allison Traub made a save in the final minute of the half to lead 3-0 at the halftime whistle.
Second Half:
Neither team had strong attempts at the goal in the second half until the latter stages of the period as Barton had an attempt that required a save from Allison Traub.
Rhianna Ballard tallied a shot on goal in the 84' but was saved. Allison Traub was called on again in the 86' to make a save in the final shot attempt of the contest.
UP NEXT
Chowan is scheduled to face Erskine on Sunday, April 11 for Senior Day. First touch is scheduled for 10am.