MURFREESBORO – The Chowan Women's Soccer team remains unbeaten at home this season as the Hawks picked up a 2-0 shutout against Southern Wesleyan in Pool Play B of the 2021 Conference Carolinas Women's Soccer Spring Championship on Sunday.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 2, Southern Wesleyan 0
RECORDS | Chowan 7-1-1, Southern Wesleyan 1-8-1
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Hawks Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Chowan improved to 5-0-0 at home this season with the win.
Sabrina Henderson and Regan Jackson scored a goal for the Hawks. Cristina Flores and Sydney Henderson notched an assist.
Allison Traub and company posted their fifth shutout of the season and third consecutive.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Half:
Neither team could get things moving in the opening portion of the contest. Sydney Henderson had a shot saved before Monae Moore and Sabrina Henderson had shots blocked in close. Cristina Flores had a shot denied.
Southern Wesleyan posted two shots on frame but were both corralled by Allison Traub.
The Hawks were able to get on the board in the 31' as Cristina Flores slotted a ball over to Sabrina Henderson, whose shot deflected off a defender and went into the near post for a 1-0 lead.
Mackenzie Pruitt and Regan Jackson had shots saved down the stretch of the opening half.
Second Half:
Chowan continued to ramp up the pressure for an insurance goal. Sydney Henderson had a shot turned away before Sierra Gonzalez and Nicole Mejia had dangerous shots blocked.
The goal would finally come in the 61' as Sydney Henderson's attempt would go off the SWU keeper's hands and allowed Regan Jackson to clean up the mess in front of goal for her first collegiate tally.
Sierra Gonzalez and Sabrina Henderson had shots that were saved and Monae Moore had a shot hit off the post.
SWU had a dangerous attempt in the 71' as Allison Traub had to punch the ball over the cross bar for a corner. The Warriors posted two more shots on goal in final 15 minutes of action as Traub and the backline preserved the shutout.
UP NEXT
Chowan will host Barton in the final round of pool play on Sunday, April 25. First touch is slated for 1pm.