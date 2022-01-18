AHOSKIE - No longer rivals in the same league, but perhaps forever rivals in their hearts, Hertford County completed a season sweep of Bertie here Saturday evening with wins by both girls and boys varsity squads.
The Lady Bears wiped out an 11-point first-half deficit to score a 51-42 non-league victory.
Meanwhile, the Bears boys prevailed in the nightcap 70-56 for their tenth win of the season.
After cancellations forced them to miss several games, the Lady Falcons were playing their first game in 10 days.
The rust, if any, didn’t show in the first quarter as Rakiyah Peele tied the game at 6-all and Bertie went on to score six of the next eight points to lead 12-8 after one period of play.
Ahead 14-11, the Falcons upped their lead to 10 with a short run to lead it 21-11 before Hertford County called a timeout.
Boone launched and made a trio of three-pointers and Bertie stayed in front by at least eight until the closing seconds, even fending off a late Hertford County surge. The Falcons led by that same margin at the mid-break 32-21.
But whatever Bears coach Hermea Pugh said at halftime must have worked, because Hertford County came out renewed.
Desiree Askew led the charge, cashing in a lay-up and a three-pointer to go with a pair of foul shots to get within a pair at 34-32, as Bertie’s shooting became colder than the January night.
A Brooklyn White put-back tied it with under three minutes to play, 34-34. It was tied 35-all with under two minutes remaining when Ashley Jenkins made a steal off a Boone dribble and went in for a lay-up. The Bears led 37-35 and never looked back from there.
Askew continued to light it up in the fourth with three field goals and going 6-for-10 from the free throw line, as part of a 7-2 Bears run. Bertie whittled an 11-point deficit down to eight in the closing seconds before adding a foul shot for the nine-point Hertford County win.
In the boys contest, Hertford County led wire-to-wire in what was a physical contest.
Israel Powell tallied eight first-quarter points, including a rim-rattling monster dunk that delighted the crowd. Taking a 20-11 lead into the second quarter, William Valentine swooshed in a three-pointer before Bertie made a short run to get within one at 23-22. But the Bears scored 14 of the final 25 for a 37-33 halftime lead.
Bertie missed its first four shots of the third quarter allowing the Bear lead to grow to 44-33. In fact, Hertford County outscored the Falcons 16-4 for a six-minute stretch and closed the period in front 62-39.
Bertie chipped away to get it under 20, for much of the fourth. It was 63-52 before the Bears outscored the Falcons 7-4 to end it with the 14-point win.
Hertford County (10-4) hosted Edenton and Currituck this week, while Bertie (2-8) traveled to Perquimans Tuesday and plays their re-scheduled game with North East Carolina Prep on Friday.
BERTIE GIRLS (42): Yasmonasia Boone 13, Jessica Stokes 12, Bryona West 7, Rakiyah Peele 5, Trianna Smallwood 2, Alexia Dickerson 2, Kenzaria Askew 1.
HERTFORD CO. GIRLS (51): Desiree Askew 30, Ashley Jenkins 8, Brooklyn White 8, Tamia Britt 3, Karae Alfred 2.
BERTIE BOYS (56): Zy’lee Bazemore 12, Aiden Felton 11, Trevon Halleran 10, Tequan Holley 6, Jah’kelvin Rascoe 6, Jazya Lee 4, Kye Pillmon-Holley 2, Joseph Morris 2, Jamir Pugh 2, Breylin Dudley 1.
HERTFORD CO. BOYS (70): Israel Powell 16, Rimiez Williams 16, Keveon Rodgers 11, William Valentine 11, Jeremiah Benthall 6, Ahmad Rodgers 4, Justin Holloman 4, Cameron Jenkins 2.