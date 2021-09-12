WINDSOR – Two weeks was a long time to wait.
Actually, make it 95 weeks, because that’s how long it’s been since Bertie High School faced an opponent in a varsity football game.
The Falcons did not play a spring season last March and April due to precautions and restrictions posed by COVID-19 and it was similar issues that cropped up in August of this year, delaying the start of the season until last Friday night and costing Bertie two games.
What might have been tougher for Falcon fans to take was that their final game Nov. 8 in 2019 was against Hertford County, and it was another Bears team in town to open the action for this campaign.
Tougher still was that the end was the same result, almost to the number.
The Bears completely overwhelmed Bertie in posting a 57-0 win, Hertford County’s second of the season and second time their lightning offense struck for over 50 points.
But it was offense, defense and special teams accounting for the scoring as the visitors racked up 276 yards on Bertie’s defense for the night.
“We blew a lot of assignments on defense,” said first-year BHS coach Colin Sneed. “Adding to that, we just couldn’t keep drives going.”
The last time these two rivals met on the Roy L. Bond Jr. Stadium turf, the Bears feasted on a 51-0 win. But despite the fact the pair are no longer conference rivals (Bertie has dropped to 1A in the newly realigned Four Rivers Conference, down from the formerly 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference), Hertford County still claimed their 13th win in the last 14 years.
After Bertie opened the game with ‘three-and-out’ and a punt deep in their own territory, Bears kick returner Bryant Williams cradled the kick near midfield at the Hertford County 48 and rumbled through Falcon defenders 52 yards to the end zone for the game’s first score. 7-0, Bears, following the point after.
Hertford County was driving for another score on their next possession, but fumbled at the two-yard line and the Falcons recovered.
But Bertie never escaped the shadow of their own end zone and had to punt for a third time. It then took all of 21 seconds for the Bears to post their second score of the night: a 24-yard strike through the air from Keveon Rodgers to Israel Powell making it 13-0.
Hertford County scored once more (19-0) before Bertie mounted their best drive of the night. Eight plays took the Falcons from their own 35 to the Bear 34, before the drive stalled thanks to a pair of penalties, and then came another Bertie punt. It only took two Hertford County plays to make it 25-0 midway through the second quarter.
Bertie fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Sean Cruz scooped it up for the Bears, then raced 25 yards to the end zone for the night’s fifth touchdown.
Hertford County had a pair of touchdown runs called back on their next possession, but still managed to glide in as Jayden Daniel connected with Powell for Powell’s second score of the night.
Despite a take-away in their last three possessions of the half the Falcons only crossed mid-field once more and went into halftime trailing 39-0.
Bertie opened the second half with a pooch-kick leaving the Bears to operate from mid-field. It took just one play – Rodgers hooking up with Daniel less than 45 seconds into the third quarter and with that 49-yard scoring strike, the officials ran the game clock for the rest of the game. Hertford County put up two more ‘garbage’ scores to put a cap on the 57-point shellacking.
Backup quarterback Joseph James Morris went the entire game for the Falcons filling in for Jamir Pugh. Morris was 5-of-12 for 31 yards in the air.
On the Hertford County side, Keveon Rodgers was 8-of-13 for 96 yards and four touchdowns. Tyree Coatney and Sean Cruz shared ground-gaining honors, though neither surpassed the century mark in rushing. Cruz had a pair of touchdowns, one each on offense and defense.
“We’re just happy to be playing,” said Bears coach Terrance Saxby. “We practice playing fast, but we want to be efficient and fast and I think we were tonight. We’ve been fortunate over our three games, and we’re excited about what’s to come.”
“They’re a good football team,” noted Sneed, respectfully. “While our inexperience really showed, we have no excuses. We’ll get better.”
Bertie (0-1) returns to Bond Stadium this Friday for a showdown against First Flight.