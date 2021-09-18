EDENTON- The John A. Holmes Aces welcomed Lawrence Academy to Edenton for a non-conference tennis match. The two teams met earlier in the season, but that match was stopped due to lightning.
The forecast for yesterday was clear skies with tolerable temperatures, which allowed the teams to finish their previous match and the match schedule for the day.
Edenton won the match 7-2. Aces’ Sydney Spear was selected as the MaxPreps Tennis “Player of the Match.”
In the No. 1 seed singles, Sydney Spear (Holmes) defeated Perris Clayton, 8-2.
In the No. 2 seed singles, Ellie Spear (Holmes) defeated Annie Hayes Trowell, 8-2.
In the No. 3 seed singles, Addie Phelps (Lawrence) snuck pass Bailey Rinehart, 8-6.
In the No. 4 seed singles, Liza Bond (Holmes) bested Lucy Spruill, 8-1.
In the No. 5 seed singles, Olivia Hare (Holmes) eked past Abby Rose, 9-7.
In the No. 6 seed singles, Lucilla Buffano (Lawrence) crept by Molly Harvill, 9-7
In the No. 1 seed doubles, Spear and Rinehart (Holmes) defeated Clayton and Trowell, 8-3.
In the No. 2 seed doubles, Spear and Hare (Holmes) bested Phelps and Spruill, 8-4.
In the No. 3 seed doubles Bond and Harvill (Holmes) snuck pass Rose and Corey.