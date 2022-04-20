Is culture the most underrated ingredient in a championship recipe?
I mean underrated everywhere outside of Miami of course; where culture is all Heat fans talk about.
I have been a longtime believer that talent is more effective than scheme. While I think coaches are important, I’ve come to understand that their ability to draw up a great play at the end of a tied game is a less essential prerequisite for coaching success than many believe.
I just finished watching the Golden State Warriors take the Denver Nuggets behind the proverbial woodshed in game two of their playoff series. While the Warriors have a plethora of talent, I’d argue it’s their culture that allowed them to find, cultivate, motivate and retain it.
That culture, combined with the great talent, has allowed the Warriors to remain the most successful and exciting NBA franchise over the last decade. Not that culture can do it alone.
With the exception of the 2004 Detroit Pistons, I can think of no team that managed to “win it all” with culture getting the majority of the credit. That’s no disrespect to Chauncey Billups or Rasheed Wallace, but they beat a Lakers squad with Shaq, Kobe, Gary Payton and Karl Malone.
Los Angeles had a starting five of future Hall of Famers, including two guys so good they don’t require last names, and the Pistons had one of the best culture coaches of all time in Larry Brown. In the words of Sheed, “ball don’t lie.”
We saw culture flourish in New England with the Patriots and we saw what happened when some of the culture and talent headed south to Tampa Bay.
The culture alone wasn’t enough for the Patriots to remain successful after the talent left, but it wasn’t Tom Brady’s arm that won the Buccaneers a Super Bowl after he arrived. It was the culture he brought with him combined with an improved roster that bought into it that allowed them to so quickly hoist the Lombardi trophy.
It’s one of the big reasons I am so excited about the future of the North Carolina basketball program. The “Carolina Way” is not a new thing and there has long been a successful culture surrounding the program, but Hubert Davis has continued to embrace and embody that culture with a genuineness that has had an immediate impact.
After leading his team to the national championship game, he’s out recruiting potential future players while his current players announce their intent to postpone their NBA goals and play for him another year. That’s effective recruiting.
As I mentioned previously, I still believe talent is more important than coaching, but if the coach can create an effective environment and culture, individual talent becomes a team and special things can happen.
If you need an example of this in a context outside of football or basketball, I implore you to check out the Carolina Hurricanes where Rod Brind’Amour has created a culture worth watching in the upcoming playoffs.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.