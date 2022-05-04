WINDSOR - North East Carolina Prep stormed from behind with 11 runs in the final five innings, overcoming a one-run deficit and sending Bertie to a ninth straight loss with a 19-11 victory.
Tyler Watson and Steven Harlow drove in four runs apiece for the visitors, who banged out 14 hits. The Huskies scored four runs each in the first three innings.
Bertie’s bright spots at the dish were Tanner Hill, who went 3-for-4, while Tavion Ward and Cameron Damo had two hits each.
NECP opened things with four runs in the first inning, but Bertie outmatched that with six runs on six hits in their half of the frame. Ward, Carter Wells, Messiah White, Michael Thompson, Trevor Messiah and Nigel Messiah all scored, putting the Falcons ahead 6-4 after one complete inning of baseball.
The Huskies retook the lead with four more runs in the top of the second, edging Bertie 8-6 after an inning and a half, but back came the Falcons.
Tanner, White and Nigel Messiah all crossed the plate for a 9-8 Bertie lead. But it was the last time the Falcons would have a lead.
NECP tacked on four more for an even dozen runs through two-and-a-half innings, 12-9.
Bertie did manage to pull within two runs, 12-10, when Ward reached on an error, stole second base, and scored on a base hit by Hill.
The Huskies added another run in the top of the fourth and three more in the fifth for a 16-10 advantage.
Ward scored Bertie’s final run in the bottom of inning-five while NECP collected three more runs in the final two innings.
Though only out-hit 16-12, miscues helped doom Bertie thanks to the Falcons committing seven errors.
The Huskies also ran like their namesakes in an Iditarod sled-dog race on the base paths, swiping 16 stolen bases.
Joseph Taylor started and was tagged with the loss for Bertie. Ward and Damo also pitched for the Falcons.
Cody Hopkins got the win for NECP while Chandler Mitchum came on in relief for the final four innings. The pair posted a dozen strikeouts between them. Bertie had 10 K’s.
Bertie fell 11-1 to Riverside on Friday in Williamston, dipping them to 10 straight losses all in league play.
The Falcons (2-15, 1-10, conf.) will close the season at NECP in Tarboro on Thursday.