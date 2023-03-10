...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO
7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
As I write this, the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is underway and you likely already know who won.
In my younger days, this was the biggest sporting event of my year. In school they might wheel in the TV on a cart and let you watch the games during class. I had several teachers who were fans of schools participating who did exactly that so that they could watch their favorite team play.
Once I was out of school and making some money, I would use sick and vacation days to take off work and watch some of the games.
I considered using some of that money to buy tickets and actually go to the tournament a couple of times, but there were a few problems with that idea. I never really led a lifestyle that would allow me to buy tickets and hotel. I also always considered the idea of going to the tournament likely better than the reality.
If you have read this column before, then you already know I am a Carolina fan so watching my Tar Heels play live will always sound like a good idea. Watching any ACC basketball game live sounds like a good idea to be honest.
It is the idea of watching my fourth ACC basketball game of the day that makes me think watching basketball at home on my big screen TV may be a better fan experience than watching it live. Watching a game in person sounds fun, but when we start talking about several games in a row, my restless leg syndrome kicks in and I get antsy at just the thought of it.
At some point in adulthood, I got spoiled and started watching less tournament games that did not involve my favorite team. To be honest, my focus switched more to the upcoming NCAA tournament and how I felt my Tar Heels might fare once they arrived.
I’m sure my ABC (anybody but Carolina) fans are eager to remind me that’s only a concern “if” they make the NCAA tournament and of course, they are absolutely right.
Then again, there was talk they might not allow UNC in the NCAA tournament last season too. I for one am very thankful they did because I got some wonderful memories of that championship game run.
If the change and movement within college athletics over the last few years has taught me anything, it’s that just because something has always been a certain way doesn’t mean that’s how it will always be and even college sports isn’t an exception. There may not be an ACC tournament in ten years or, if there is, my team might not be in it.
All of this tournament talk leads me to my goal for next season. I want to take off work like I used to and watch it while I still can. I’ll do so from home, but I want to see if I can rekindle some of that childhood magic and nostalgia.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com