I attended my first UNC basketball game when I was 14 years old. To say I was thrilled to be there would be an understatement. I believe ecstatic would be the appropriate word.
I speak from experience however, when I tell you that all of those feelings take a turn when your team is losing at halftime. As far as I was concerned, I had won the lottery by being able to go to the game. I thought I might not ever again be able to find my way back into that magical place I had grown up watching on television.
The thought that they might lose was something I had not considered, and was not emotionally prepared for. In retrospect, it seems silly to have been worried.
The game was at home against Clemson. Until recently, the Tar Heels had never lost at home to the Tigers.
I also recognize now that so long as Dean Smith was running the UNC basketball program, everything was going to be OK in the end. He was a good person with strong character, high intellect and a passion for the game of basketball. He also liked to surround himself with coaches and players with similar traits.
One of those players was Hubert Davis. I was already a fan of Hubert Davis in February of 1991 when I went to Chapel Hill with my Dad to see the game, but when he scored the first nine points of the second half for the Tar Heels, I became a bigger fan.
We watched history as UNC became the first college basketball team to win 1,500 games that day and I walked away with a renewed faith in my Heels.
I maintain that faith today, even after watching them fall to Wake Forest last night and lose their third straight conference game. I am happy to explain why.
First and foremost, it comes down to priorities. I am not saying that Hubert Davis is Dean Smith, however, like Coach Smith, I believe Hubert Davis is a good person with strong character, high intellect and a passion for the game of basketball.
He too likes to surround himself with coaches and players with similar traits. So long as he is in charge of the UNC basketball program, I have faith that everything will be OK. Winning is important at Carolina, but the last 15 years should have served as a reminder that it is not the most important thing.
I am not worried about the winning either. They clearly aren’t doing as much of that this year as I would’ve liked but to be honest, they probably did more of it last year than they should have.
The way that UNC finished last season, with the exception of the national championship game, was magical and something that will be talked about between Carolina and Duke fans for a very long time.
It is easy to forget now what they looked like before that Pitt game last season. It seems clear that this is a team that played better at the end of last year than they really were and came into this year with some unrealistic expectations because of it.
What a great learning opportunity for a second year head coach in Hubert Davis. I am eager to see what he does with it in the coming seasons.