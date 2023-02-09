I attended my first UNC basketball game when I was 14 years old. To say I was thrilled to be there would be an understatement. I believe ecstatic would be the appropriate word.

I speak from experience however, when I tell you that all of those feelings take a turn when your team is losing at halftime. As far as I was concerned, I had won the lottery by being able to go to the game. I thought I might not ever again be able to find my way back into that magical place I had grown up watching on television.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com