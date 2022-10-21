WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside High Knights hosted the Bertie High School Falcons for varsity tennis competition in the first round of the playoffs.
This would be the third time in the season that the two teams would.
Each time they met the matches were close, but the Knights would surface as victors. The same results were repeated in the first round as Riverside beat Bertie, 5-4.
The singles results are as follows:
No. 1 singles: Micah Baughn (Riverside) defeated Courtney Hoggard, 2-6, 6-2, 0-0 (12-10).
No. 2 singles: Sophie Hoggard (Bertie) defeated Hailee Stalls, 7-6 (10-8), 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Miley Harrington (Riverside) defeated Ja’Meer Bell, (6-4), (4-6), 0-0 (13-11).
No. 4 singles: Lauren Burden (Bertie) beat Kylie Stone, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5 singles: Reagan Cowan (Riverside) beat Khloe Mitchell, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 6 singles: Justice Spruill (Riverside) beat 6 singles Falcons- (Ret)
The double results are as follows:
No. 1: C. Hoggard and Sophie Hoggard (Bertie) beat Baughn and Harrington, 8-4.
No. 2: Bell and Burden (Bertie) defeated Heaven Willoughby and Stone, 8-6.
No. 3: Spruill and Cowan (Riverside) defeated 3-doubles Falcons (Ret).
Riverside will continue to round two of the playoffs as they travel to Siler City to play Chatham Charter School next Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
