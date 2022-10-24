MERRY HILL - Lawrence Academy-Albemarle School (LAAS) Warriors defeated Pungo Christian Academy, 60-12.
LAAS offense started on their own 48 after receiving the kickoff.
On the first play, the Warriors handed the ball off to junior Waylon Clifton, who rumbled to the Raiders’ 33-yard line before being tackled by a posse of PCA players.
LAAS eventually found their way into the red zone on the six yard line. The Knights defense held and the Warriors eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Pungo’s energy was high after stopping the Warriors just outside the goal-line and it showed on it’s first possession.
The Raiders first three plays pulled them out of the trenches and gave them more room to operate on their own 31-yard line. But that newly acquired real estate was repossessed by a bad snap and mishandled ball that was finally recovered by the offense on their own 15-yard line.
Pungo’s offensive unit lined up on their 15 as they looked to the sideline for instructions. Raiders’ quarterback Austin Gibbs barked out the cadences to initiate a double reverse pass to Quay Artis for an 85-yard touchdown. Pungo’s two point conversion was unsuccessful, leaving the Raiders ahead 6-0.
LAAS players were still upset with Pungo’s 85 yard play call as they headed on the field for their second possession of the ball game.
The Warriors settled in on their own 36 and went to work. Five plays later, LAAS scored it’s first touchdown of the game, which included a 40-yard run by freshman running back Mari Larry, and a short sprint from the red zone to the end zone by junior quarterback Luke Foster. The Warriors two-point conversion was negated by the Raiders’ defense, leaving the teams knotted at 6-all.
A booming kickoff by the Warriors placed the Knights on or about their own 15-yard line.
The offensive unit took their positions and paused to receive the play from PCA Head Coach Alex Sefton located on the sideline.
Gibbs began his cadence and received the snap, Gibbs scrambled for his life, but still was able to connect with Artis again for a 90-yard touchdown pass. Artis was able to avoid tackles as he found his way to pay-dirt for the second time, but this would be the last time the Raiders would score as they took the lead, 12-6.
The Warriors’ coaching staff talked to the players and provided remedies to the defensive mishap that just took place and encouraged the players to continue to play hard and they did just that.
The subsequent kick-off was caught on the 20-yard line by Larry, who returned the ball for an 80-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion was applied, and the Warriors took the lead for the first time in the game.
The Warriors' defense ultimately shut down the Raiders’ offense. The Warriors’ offense continued to generate points.
The halftime ended with the Warriors up 42-12.
After the Senior Night festivities, the game resumed with Pungo receiving the ball. The Raiders’ offense seemed depleted of energy that they had in the first half and they went four-and-out.
The Warriors took their first possession of the second half and they too seemed quite subdued compared to the fiery and explosive hype they had prior to the first half concluding ,as they went four-and-out as well.
Pungo took their second possession in the second half. The Raiders suffered a sack and two incomplete passes during their possession. They received a little help when a personal foul was enforced on the Warriors, but the next play Gibbs threw a pick six to Larry.
That score invoked a running clock and the game duration was lessened.
The Warriors were still able to generate quick scores and their defense had Pungo’s quarterback running for his life in the pocket. The Raiders’ running game became null and void as the Warriors ended the regular season a high note with a 62-12 victory
Larry had two interceptions, which included pick six. He also had an 80-yard kickoff return. Mike Lee also snagged an interception located in the end zone.
Waylon Clifton, Mari Larry and Luke Foster pounded out LAAS rushing yards.
Luke Foster threw a 70-yard TD pass to Ben Woodard. Xander McAnaw had several back-to-back sacks. The defensive and offensive lines all did their job as well to bring LAAS this well played, last home game victory.
The LAAS Warriors will play for the Conference Championship at Halifax Academy on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.