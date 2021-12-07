WINDSOR-The oldest and most exciting rivalry in this region took place on Saturday in Windsor as the Bertie Falcons hosted the Hertford County Bears in a non-conference basketball game.
The Lady Falcons fought a good battle, but missed lay-ups and a barrage of three-pointers was just enough for Hertford County to edge by with a 46-45 win.
Within 30 seconds of the jump-ball the Bears put the Falcons on the free throw line. Both baskets were missed, but Bertie was able to regain possession of the ball and score the first basket of the game.
A few minutes later Hertford County’s Ashley Jenkins dialed in the coordinates and launched a three-pointer placing the Bears in the lead 3-2.
A few plays later, Falcon Jessica Stokes made a power move to the basket which earned her a successful “and-one,” followed by a steal and bucket by team-mate Bryona West.
Bertie maintained its lead with a score of 7-3, with two minutes and 11 seconds left to play in the first quarter.
Hertford County countered with a bucket from Tamia Britt and a three-pointer by Desiree Askew, giving the Bears their first lead in the game, 8-7.
With thirty-seven seconds left in the second quarter Jenkins unleashed another three-pointer staying Hertford County’s lead, 10-9.
Bertie’s point guard, Yazmonasia Boone, locked on for a three in the first minute of the second quarter, allowing the Falcons to regain the lead 12-10.
That bucket energized the Falcons to a seven point run, but the Bears’ sharpshooter Tamia Britt banged a three-pointer, which stopped the run and silenced the crowd.
Minutes later, Britt came back and launched another three pointer with 2:25 left on the clock. Bertie answered back with a three-pointer from Bryona West. The Bears defense broke down and fouled both Jessica Stokes and Kenzaria Askew sendin them to the free throw line. Stokes made one of two and Askew made both making the score 26-18, Bertie.
But the sharpshooter was still on fire, Britt hit her third three-pointer of the quarter closing the deficit to 26-21 Bertie lead at halftime.
Thirty seconds in to the third quarter Britt pulled the trigger on another trey narrowing the gap by two points. Jenkins chipped in with a trifecta of her own giving the Falcons a 30-28 lead with 5:12 left on the clock.
Britt once again found an opening beyond the arc, dropped a three ball that was all net. The Bears had a quick five point run which forced the Falcons to spend a timeout with 3:34 left to play in the third quarter.
The third quarter ended 37-28 in Hertford County’s favor. Boone was the only one that scored for Bertie.
With just 14 ticks off the clock in the fourth period, Bryona West was fouled by the Bears just beyond the arch. West was able to sink two of her three free throws. Hertford County maintained the lead, 37-30
West launched another three-pointer which found its mark. The Bears called a timeout with 4:20 left to play.
The Bears came out with an aggressive defense that sent the Falcons to the charity stripe on back to back possessions. Bertie capitalized on the free throws and closed the gap to a 40-39 Bears lead.
Britt once again pulled the trigger banged a three-pointer, but Falcons’ Jessica Stokes found room in the paint to tack on two points.
Britt scores again with a conventional jumper knotting the score at 43.
Hertford County carelessness with the ball afford the Falcons a steal that translated in to two points, giving the Falcons a 45-43 lead with 1:11 left on the clock.
With 42 seconds left, the ball found it’s way back to the Bears sharpshooter’s hand. Britt’s aerial attack remained true, as she hit the biggest three of the game, giving the Bears the lead, 46-45.
After a non-eventful possession by Bertie, the ball ended back with Hertford County. Lack of ball security provided Bertie with another opportunity for a steal. Falcons’ Jessica Stokes saw and open lane and drove to the basket, but Bertie’s bench called a timeout with 12.8 ticks left on the clock.
The inbound pass was successful, but the ball came loose and Bertie scrambled to regain possession as time expired.
Hertford County would win this longtime rivalry, 46-45.