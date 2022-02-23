ASKEWVILLE - Bethel Assembly Christian Academy’s girls basketball team picked the right time to snap their four-game losing streak: in a post-season tournament as they rolled over Jacksonville Christian Academy here Thursday 64-24.
But the magic didn’t last. Familiar nemesis Ahoskie Christian School spoiled the Lady Eagles’ chance at a state title one night later, 63-57, in North Carolina Christian Athletic Association championship semi-final play.
Bethel was able to post a third-place finish on Saturday, coming back to top Mt. Calvary Christian 55-47.
The three-day event was hosted by BACA.
From Alexis Fairless’ three-point play to begin the scoring, the Eagles never trailed in the opener.
Ahead 5-4, they reeled off eight unanswered to lead 13-4 after one. They then scored 11 straight in the second quarter and put JCA in a 20-point hole (24-4) before finishing the period with a 29-9 edge.
Bethel then dropped six straight to open the second half. They held a 26-point third quarter advantage (38-12) before reeling off 13 in a row, and headed to the fourth in front 51-16.
It took less than two minutes before the sportsmanship rule kicked in at 58-18 at the 6:19 mark, as the Eagles cruised to the 40-point opening win,
“Our girls played like they were capable of playing,” said BACA coach Ashley Byrum. “Our defense was improved, and our cutting and defense was improved.”
It produced a head of steam for the girls going into the next round the next day against Ahoskie Christian – who received a first-round bye. The game produced a pair of lead changes and one tie in the first quarter alone, won by the Lady Warriors, 12-10.
One minute into the second period Lauren Taylor gave the lead back to Bethel, but a Madison Blowe three-pointer swung the pendulum back to ACS’ favor.
Bethel retook the lead on a Coleen Askew triple and built a six-point lead (21-15) before Morgan Wadsworth sparked an Ahoskie run to tie it at 21-all. But Bethel outscored the Warriors in the last 1:20 by 13-2 and carried a 31-24 lead into halftime.
Two minutes into quarter number three and Ahoskie’s 9-1 run to open the period had the Warriors back in front 33-32. Tied a fifth time later at 38-38, the lead see-sawed until the Eagles seized command for a 44-43 advantage going to the fourth.
Two more ties later, a Blowe put-back gave Ahoskie the edge, 48-46. Ahoskie built a five-point lead (51-46) as Bethel center Haven Hoggard fouled out with 5:37 to play.
Down 53-48, Bethel’s Kelli Bunch buried a triple, later adding a free throw to pull the Eagles within a point 53-52. But after a couple of foul shots, back-to-back scores by Morgan Wadsworth and Carley Piland built it to a nine-point lead (61-52).
Ahoskie made a couple of steals for layups and won the late rebounding war. Despite missing five straight late free throws, Ahoskie still had enough to hold off a comeback and head to the championship game.
“We just outlasted ‘em,” remarked Ahoskie coach Kelly Perry, who saw his team score its third win of the season over BACA. “Now we’re moving on.”
While Bethel claimed third-place on Saturday, Ahoskie fell in the title game on that same day to champion Victory Christian, 45-30, to finish second.