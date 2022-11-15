ASKEWVILLE - The second day of the “Eric Baggett” took place at the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy on Friday afternoon.
The first game on the schedule was the Ridgecroft Rams varsity girls against the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Eagles varsity girls.
The Rams outscored the Eagles in the first quarter which saved them from a potential comeback by the Eagles. That first and second quarter surge aided in the Rams winning the game 44-34.
The Rams broke out with a four-point lead with baskets from point guard Makenzie Slaughter and teammate Kate Chamblee.
The Eagles finally made their first appearance on the scoreboard with a free throw from Mallory Woodard with 5:45 on the clock.
Ridgecroft extended the lead to 6-1 forcing first-year Eagles' head coach Richard Ball to use a time-out.
After the time-out the Rams continued their offensive mischief and ran the score up to 17-1 in their favor.
The Eagles finally generated some points before the quarter ended. The Rams would close the quarter leading 17-5.
The Eagles started the second quarter with a basket from Kaydee Beachboard. Baskets for BACA came sparingly as the Rams continued to pile on points in the second quarter.
The Eagles had plenty of opportunities to score, but just couldn’t put the ball through the hoop. The teams went into halftime with Ridgecroft leading 30-12.
BACA started the second half with new found life as they scored consistently, chipping away at the score.
On the other hand, the Rams went cold and were headed to a scoreless third quarter until the drought was ended at 44.4 seconds by a free-throw from Rams’ Klaire Cherry.
Ridgecroft’s Molly Brown also scored a free-throw prior to the end of the third quarter. The Eagles held the Rams to two points for the entire third quarter. But the Rams continued to maintain the lead, 32-23.
The four quarter consisted of both teams scoring but the Eagles could never get ahead. For every basket the Eagles made, the Rams countered.
BACA defense became a bit intense which subsequently placed the Rams in double bonus. The Rams spent the majority of the quarter on the charity stripe but didn’t take full advantage of the free-throws.
Ridgecroft dominated the last quarter as they coasted to a 10-point victory winning 44-34, sending the Eagles to the consolation game.
The Eagles from Bethel Assembly Christian Academy would face-off against the Eagles from Northeast Academy (NEA) in the consolation game for third place.
NEA, which already was thin in numbers, did the best they could to run with heavily staffed BACA, but they just didn’t have the numbers to run with BACA.
Bethel's numbers and tenacious offense and defense led them to a score of 69-50.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.