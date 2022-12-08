...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 to 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Courtney Hoggard signing was supported by (back row, left) Bertie High School Athletic Director Robert Brown, her sister, Chloe Hoggard, grandmother, Brenda Roberson, Early College Principal Antonio Hoggard. (She is flanked by her mother, Allison Hoggard and father, Ernie Hoggard.
Bertie Softball Senior Courtney Hoggard smiles as she shows her excitement and signs her letter of intent for Salem Community College in New Jersey.
WINDSOR - There are some athletes that finish high school and join the working force and others go to college here in North Carolina.
But there are those rare times athletes that leave the state and venture to a state that has a totally different culture from what they have grown to know.
Bertie High School two-sport athlete Courtney Hoggard’s collegiate destiny has swayed that way as she signed a letter of intent with Salem Community College in New Jersey to play softball.
“The coach reached out to me via email, he told me about the school and just swept me away,” Hoggard said of her choice. “He saw my stats on a sports forum that’s posted on the internet.”
Courtney continued, “In high school I play catcher mainly and I pitched a little bit. In travel ball, I play catcher and third base.”
Hoggard shares what softball has done for her as an individual.
“Softball in general has taught me a lot about me in general,” she said. “It has taught me independence, working with a team, communication skills, self discipline and managing school work and sports.”
She continues, “Every teammate you have comes with different personalities and you have to equip yourself to be able to deal with those persons and the different personalities. I have adjusted and strived to better myself to adapt with the different cultures and personalities. It can’t be all about me.”
She hopes the change of scenery will be good.
“With me growing up in Bertie which is a small county and living in Windsor, which is even smaller, going to New Jersey is going to be life changing,” she said. “A country girl going to a big city.”
Hoggard ended “I would like to say thank you to all my coaches, family and friends.”