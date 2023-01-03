In the varsity girls third-place game of the New-Herald Holiday Classic, Roanoke Rapids outscored Bertie 27-7 in the second half to pull away from a narrow lead on their way to the Lady Yellow Jackets posting a 46-19 win.
Bertie made a big improvement offensively just by scoring in the first quarter of their third-place game with Roanoke Rapids, as Armani Bridgett banked in a jump shot 1:12 into the contest.
Later, Trianna Smallwood scored on a jump shot in the lane to give the Lady Falcons their only tie of the game at 4-4.
From there, the Yellow Jackets went on a 9-2 run and closed out the period ahead 13-9.
But Bertie had more than doubled their total offensive output from the previous night and to only trail by four points for the Falcons had to have been deemed an accomplishment.
Smallwood and Armani Bridgett accounted for all of Bertie’s scoring in the opening period.
Neither team produced much offense in the second quarter, but the Yellow Jackets came up with enough to lead 19-12. Bertie’s only points in the frame came on a crowd-pleasing three-pointer just before the buzzer by Smallwood.
In the third quarter, one team’s offense returned; unfortunately, that team was not Bertie. Roanoke Rapids opened the second half with a 9-2 run as Bertie managed just four points in the quarter on buckets by Smallwood and Kydra Brown.
The Lady Yellow Jackets continued their scoring touch in the second half, especially Shaniah Daniels who scored 12 of her game-high 20 points over the final two periods to lead Roanoke Rapids to the win.
Susanna Odom (8 points) and Anna King (7) added to the victorious effort.
Things fizzled out for Bertie, who had just seven points in the half and 10 for the final three quarters. Smallwood (9 points), Bridgett (5) and Kydra Brown (5) accounted for all of Bertie’s scoring. Smallwood was Bertie’s pick for the All-Tournament team.