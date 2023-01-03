In the varsity girls third-place game of the New-Herald Holiday Classic, Roanoke Rapids outscored Bertie 27-7 in the second half to pull away from a narrow lead on their way to the Lady Yellow Jackets posting a 46-19 win.

Bertie made a big improvement offensively just by scoring in the first quarter of their third-place game with Roanoke Rapids, as Armani Bridgett banked in a jump shot 1:12 into the contest.

