Lady Falcons roll by Tarboro, stumble at GCHS Mar 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bertie used a 12-run first inning to roll by Tarboro last week. Andre’ Alfred/Andre’ Alfred Imaging Falcon pitching held Tarboro to two runs in a 19-2 win. Andre' Alfred Andre' Alfred Imagining Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bertie High School rolled past Tarboro for win number three last week.The Lady Falcons then suffered their first loss to Gates County Tuesday afternoon.The Falcons plated 12 runs in the first inning against Tarboro as the Falcons rolled to a 19-2 Four Rivers Conference victory.Bertie added a run in the second and three runs each in the third and fourth innings.Courtney Hoggard led the way at the plate for the Lady Falcons, going 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.Mckaylah Wilson was 1-for-1 with a triple while Zynaeja Leary was also perfect at the plate, going 1-for-1.Amber Byrum and Alexia Dickerson each checked in at 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored.The Falcons then suffered a setback at Gates County, falling 17-0. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking back at The Waltons...Harmony. Pitch...Officer on leave after shooting at Cashie ApartmentsFour-legged family…Recipes rich in provenance, comfort and tasteWild turkey season opens in North Carolina on April 1Commissioners discuss abandoned homes, eyesoresAskew confused, back in courtWindsor honors two employees who went 'above and beyond'James H. Spruill, Jr. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.