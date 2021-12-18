ASKEWVILLE- Tis’ the season to be jolly, but for the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Eagles it was a night of just trying to survive.
BACA lost a non-conference varsity girls basket game on Friday to the New Bern Christian Academy Mustangs, by a score of 66-33.
Though the Eagles would run the floor stride-for-stride with the Mustangs, New Bern’s backcourt would dominate the boards with three girls scratching the 6 ft. mark.
Kelli Bunch started the first quarter off with a three-pointer for the Eagles. New Bern would finally get on the scoreboard with two points from Nadi Rose.
Both teams would run the court missing shots and committing turnover most of the quarter.
Mustang Caroline Andrews would make a bucket for two points bringing the score to 5-4, Bethel, with 3:34 left in the quarter.
The Eagles fouled Faith Huffman while she was in the act of shooting, she missed both shots at the free throw line.
The Mustang’s would take their first lead of the game with a bucket made by Adrianna Rhodes, 6-5 New Bern. Subsequently on the next play a Mustang would be hit with a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. Bethel’s Coleen Askew sank one of two shots from the free throw line.
Both teams would score again, ending the first quarter with the New Bern ahead 11-8.
With only 16 ticks off the clock at the beginning of the second quarter, Coleen Askew would score a three-pointer for Eagles.
Huffman, New Bern’s premiere guard, would answer back with a trey of her own, bringing the score to 14-11 Mustangs with 7:36 on the clock.
The Mustang would had a seven point run, including another trey from Huffman, increasing their lead to 21-11 with 5:38 left in the half.
The Eagles could not come up with any offense. Missed shots, lack of offensive boards and turnovers plagued Bethel. The Mustangs would capitalize on those shortcomings and continue to put points on the board. By the end of the half, the Eagles were able to accumulate a few baskets. The first half would end with New Bern leading, 35-20.
The first minute and a half of the third quarter was flooded with missed shots, turnovers and fouls.
Bethel was called for a shooting foul which placed Kelsey Coghill on the charity stripe. Coghill made both baskets and scoring the first points of the third quarter.
With the score 37-20 and 5:33 left to play Coghill would steal the ball and pass it to Alyssa Helmick for two points and the assist.
Bethel would finally change its side of the scoreboard, Eliana Bazemore would make one of two baskets at the free throw line. The Mustangs would still maintain the lead, 41-23.
Rhodes would continue her scoring spree by converting a Bethel turnover into two-points and making one of two baskets from the free throw line. The Mustangs still led 46-23 with 2:56 left to play in the third quarter.
The Eagles were able to package a couple of baskets. Bazemore would shoot back to back fouls, making three of four shots and Kaydee Beachboard would also donate two points to the Eagles score.
At the end of the third quarter the Mustang would still be ahead, 49-27.
The Mustangs picked up where they left off, Tori Chance scored the first bucket of the game increasing the score to 51-27.
Bazemore would answer back with a bucket of her own to increase the score for the Eagles, 51-27.
The Mustangs defense became a little more active, placing the Eagles in the bonus with less than five minutes left to play. But that did not deter New Bern from continuing their offensive onslaught.
Bethel was only able to squeeze out 10 points in the fourth. The Mustangs would go home victorious, with a 66-33 win over the Eagles.