MERRY HILL- If one didn’t know the history between the two teams prior to the game, one found out quickly after the tipoff.
The Ridgecroft School Rams and the Lawrence Academy Warriors have been longtime rivals in the Tarheel Independence Conference for some time now.
This time, the Warriors would come out on top at home, as they handed the Rams a 40-26 Tarheel Independent Conference loss.
The rhythm of both teams seemed a little anxious and unsettled, even though the Rams dominated the offensive boards for most of the first half. Even though the Warriors came up short on offensive rebounds, they made the second and third efforts of Ridgecroft difficult.
Lawrence would light up the scoreboard first, with 6:23 on the clock. Ridgecroft countered with a basket within 13 seconds and tied the score at two.
Leah Woodard powered her way to the basket and was fouled in the process. Woodard made easy work of the two free throws and increased Lawrence’s lead to 4-2. Woodard got the ball in her hands again. This time she scored without incident and increased Lawrence’s lead 6-2.
Ridgecroft’s Kacie Hoggard was fouled during a layup and made one of two free throws, bumping the Warriors up, 6-3.
Emma Smith made her way to the charity after a Ridgecroft foul. Smith made one of two from the free throw line. Teammate Perris Clayton was able to rebound the missed free throw and put it back up for two points. The Lady Warriors led 9-3.
Makenzie Slaughter found her range and launched a three that found it’s mark inside the rim narrowing Ridgecroft’s deficit to 9-6.
The Warriors were undeterred as Annie Hayes Trowell banked in two points re-establishing Lawrence lead to 11-5.
The Rams’ general Susan Colvin called a timeout with 3:30 to re-evaluate the situation. Colvin’s timeout and coaching experience paid off. At the end of the time out the Rams went on a 5-0 point run, which tied the score at 11-all.
But the Warriors weren’t moved the slightest bit. Woodard returned fire with a confident and successful trifecta just before the end of the first quarter, re-positioning Lawrence back in the lead, 14-11.
Woodard started the second quarter by going strong to hoop and making the basketball as she was fouled. Woodard missed the opportunity for the “and-one” adjusting the Warriors lead to 16-11.
Ridgecroft never gave up hope, nor did they show any signs of defeat. The Rams steadily chipped away at the score as they continued to dominate their offensive boards for second chance shots.
Lawrence basketball boss Lee Hoffman would steadily bellow aloud “Box out! You have to box out.”
Ridgecroft continued to own the boards on their side of the court and slowly, but surely the Rams found themselves back in the game and only down by two points, 19-17 with less than three minutes in the half.
Within a few trips up and down the pinewood, Lawrence still maintained their lead 20-19. Sam Hughson dropped two points with 1:10 left to play. Hughson got possession of the ball again but was fouled and made one of two free throws, increasing the Warriors score to 23-19. The Rams would not score again in the second quarter.
The energetic Warriors fouled Slaughter within seconds of the third quarter sending her to the free throw line. Slaughter was only able to sink one basket improving Ridgecroft to, 23-20.
That would be the last time Ridgecroft would score for a long time in the quarter. The Warriors went on an 11-point excursion which not only increased their lead but allowed the clock to run off value time for the Rams. The Rams would score an additional two points by way of free throws from Slaughter.
The third quarter ended with Lawrence still ahead, 34-21.
The momentum never lifted, as the Warriors continued to steadily accumulate uncontested baskets. Clayton was fouled early in the fourth quarter and made one of two baskets. That was followed with two consecutive possessions scoring by Woodard for four points. One free throw and a two-point basket were donated by Claire Dail and two points were added by Morgan Stotesberry.
The Warriors held the Rams to five points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Warriors bragging rights in a 40-26 victory over their conference rivals.
Lady Warrior, Leah Woodard, led Lawrence in scoring with 17 points.
