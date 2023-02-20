MERRY HILL – Lawrence Academy’s girls varsity basketball team made quick work of Kerr-Vance Academy 53-19 here Thursday evening, sending the fifth-seeded Lady Warriors on to the next round in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A championship series.
Nine players scored, led by Leah Woodard with 13 points to pace LAW to their 22nd win of the year.
“Feels awesome,” said first-year coach Mike ‘Chico’ Lee. “We put the work in and this is the outcome. The result wasn’t very competitive, but we were able to run through our system because we’re still learning.”
First quarter defense led to poor shooting by the Spartans as Lawrence soared out to a 10-nothing lead. Riley Phelps’ layup and Woodard’s three-pointer were sandwiched between a pair of steals and layups by Ellie Farmer, with a Trinity Congleton free throw closing out the scoring.
Woodard stepped up in the second quarter, scoring eight of her team high 13, at one point scoring three times in a row.
Emma Smith scored a pair of jump shots while Dava Armstrong made two foul shots when fouled on a three-point shot.
Kerr-Vance finally broke their long drought at the 2:18 mark of the quarter when Kaitlyn Holtzman hit the first of her five three-pointers on the night. It all added up to a 27-three Lady Warrior lead at the mid-break.
Lee began to send in his bench players in the second half. Sam Hughson responded with a triple and a layup for her only five points on the night, and Claire Smith added a free throw.
With the score 39-3, Lawrence, the game was inching closer to a running game-clock, but Holtzman avoided the 40-point barrier with another trey. Still, it was 43-6 after three quarters of play.
With the regulars’ night finished early, the substitutes came in to finish off the game. Shelby Brabble connected three times in a row underneath the bucket in the paint for a six-point night.
KVA actually won the final frame, outscoring LAW 13-10, en route to a 16-point second half. Holtzman finished as the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, all shots from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately for the Warriors and their fans, the momentum couldn’t continue two nights later during the third-round game in Henderson. Lawrence fell on the road to Crossroads Christian, 69-26, scoring just 10 points in the first half of that contest.
Lawrence finishes it’s season 22-6, as Tarheel Independent Conference runners-up (7-3); and in the state championship hunt, leaving them quite a lot to build on for next season.