MERRY HILL – Lawrence Academy’s girls varsity basketball team made quick work of Kerr-Vance Academy 53-19 here Thursday evening, sending the fifth-seeded Lady Warriors on to the next round in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A championship series.

Nine players scored, led by Leah Woodard with 13 points to pace LAW to their 22nd win of the year.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.