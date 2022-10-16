LASKER – The Albemarle School volleyball team made it a season-sweep of both regular season matches and now taking the first test of the postseason, as the Lady Colts claimed a straight set win over Lawrence Academy 25-12, 25-10, and 26-24.
The match was the second semi-final of the Tarheel Independent Conference volleyball tournament held this past week at Northeast Academy, and concluded with the champion being crowned on Thursday evening.
Earlier, top-seed Pungo Christian eliminated the host school Lady Eagles of NEA 25-11, 25-8, 25-11 in the first semi-final held on Tuesday. Northeast was the fourth-seed.
The Wednesday action began with Albemarle breaking out to an 8-3 lead in the first set opening with a kill by Emily Harris.
It was 11-5, Colts, when Maci Higgins led an 8-0 run. The score was stuck on 21 for Albemarle as Dava Gray Armstrong helped hold Lawrence in the match. The Warriors got as close as nine at 21-12 before the Colts closed it out with four straight points and the 25-12 win.
It was 2-2 in the second set thanks to a great block by LAW’s Leah Woodard when Albemarle reeled off four straight points. But Lawrence was unable to sustain rallies and the Colts went on a nine-point run that ended with a Samantha Hughson kill by the Warriors.
Ava Morris’ kill sparked the last four-in-a-row for Albemarle, who ended the set with a 25-10 win.
Inspired by their fans shouting encouragement in the third set, Lawrence was nip-and-tuck with the Colts and tying it at 16-all midway through thanks to a nine-point rally.
That same run saw the Warriors take their first lead 17-16, then 18-16 to lead by two. Libero Megan Stotesberry had several floor-burning digs during the rally for Lawrence, who got it up to a three-point lead at 21-18.
It was 24-23, Warriors, before the Colts rallied and won by two thanks to a match-sealing kill by Morris in the clinching 26-24 finale.
Armstrong led Lawrence with six kills and four assists. Sydney Abeyounis was the workhorse Colt player: 10 kills, 10 digs, and 12 blocks.
Lawrence fell to 14-8 while Albemarle went into the championship carrying a mark of 18 wins, five losses, and a tie.
Both teams are expected to get post-season bids in the N.C. Independent Schools 1A state championships which begin Oct. 18.