LASKER – The Albemarle School volleyball team made it a season-sweep of both regular season matches and now taking the first test of the postseason, as the Lady Colts claimed a straight set win over Lawrence Academy 25-12, 25-10, and 26-24.

The match was the second semi-final of the Tarheel Independent Conference volleyball tournament held this past week at Northeast Academy, and concluded with the champion being crowned on Thursday evening.