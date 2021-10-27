BELHAVEN - The Lawrence Academy volleyball team made a great run.
Their playoff excursion started at home Tuesday, Oct. 19, against Kerr Vance. Kerr Vance put up a great fight and wouldn’t go down easily, but their tenacity was short lived as the Warriors would eliminate Kerr Vance in three sets by counts of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-23.
The Warriors second round playoff game would be on Thursday, Oct. 21, against local Tarheel Independence Conference (TIC) rival Ridgecroft School. The Rams proved to be worthy opponents and put up a fight. Ridgecroft’s performance put the Warriors on notice. Their game play proved they wanted to advance just as much as the Warriors. But once again the Warriors prevailed, winning the match in four sets, 25-15, 27-25, 23-25 and 25-22.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Warriors took a road trip — destination Pungo Christian Academy. The Pungo Raiders ranked number one in the TIC. The Raiders are known for having hard hitters and great blockers. That combination would be a task that the Warrior would have to overcome to be successful.
Subsequently the Warriors would succumb to the Raiders, ending their season in three sets, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-13.
