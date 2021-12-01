MERRY HILL - There are times when the score of a game doesn’t reflect the actual content of the game. This was the case in the game between Bear Grass Bear and Lawrence Academy Warriors.
The Lady Warriors secured a non-conference victory against Bear Grass by a final score of 33-28. Was the game really that close? Actually it was, but then again it was not.
Lawrence’s tenacious defensive stifled Bear Grass, but the Bears consistency in play calling and shot selection kept them in the fight. The Warriors maintained domination of the scoreboard through the first half, 19-17.
Though the first half score showed a close ball game, the truth of the matter was lack of ball security on behalf of the Warriors. Lawrence donated 32 turnovers to the Bears.
Those turnovers resulted in the Bears first lead by winning the third quarter 21-20. Lawrence’s Karley Byrd scored the only point in the third quarter by way of a free throw and the Bears tallied nine points from the field.
The fourth quarter brought fire to the pinewood as the Lady Warriors realization that they were in jeopardy of losing. They began attacking the basket with cause. The Bears attempted to step up their defensive to counter the Warriors inside game, but their over zealousness put Lawrence on the charity stripe for the majority of the fourth quarter.
Lawrence’s Leah Woodard fourth quarter points were all scored at the free throw line, sinking four out of seven buckets. While Perris Clayton and Sam Houston donate two points each from the field one of two from the line. Claire Dail also donated basketball to the cause from the stripe.
Warrior’s Leah Woodard scored nine points, four steals, three assist and seven turnovers. Followed by Emma Smith nine points, two steals, three assist and seven turnovers.
Bear Grass maintained the same temple throughout game until the fourth quarter, as Lawrence turnover continued to rise. Unfortunately the Bear could not capitalized early on the charity turnovers donated by the Warriors.
Bear’s Kendal Furlough was the leading scorer for the Bears with 10 points, followed by Emilee Perry with six points.