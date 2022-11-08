WINDSOR – A pair of second half big plays proved to be the difference here Friday night as Pender High erased a 14-8 halftime deficit with a go-ahead score in the final three minutes and upset Bertie 22-14.
Playing their first home playoff game at Roy L. Bond Jr. Stadium in 15 years, Bertie dominated the first 24 minutes, but miscues and turnovers in the second half proved too much to overcome.
“We’ve come a long way since last year, and I hope folks can see that,” said second-year coach Collin Sneed, who saw his team go 4-2 down the stretch to make the post-season. “I don’t know what the future holds, but we’ve got a good group coming back and if we can keep on building I think we’ll be okay.”
To show how tight the game was, Pender only out-gained Bertie by 16 total yards (284-to-268). This from two ground-oriented teams that finished with 207 and 198 yards rushing, respectively.
Maybe it was a harbinger of things to come, but on the first play from scrimmage to open the game in the first quarter, the Falcons took it to the end zone on a 60-yard scamper by Zylee Bazemore only to have it wiped out and called back due to a penalty.
However, Bertie would still make it a successful drive as they took advantage of three offside penalties called on Pender on a 12-play drive. One penalty call gave the Falcons a first-down on fourth-and-four.
Then, Sneed surprised the Falcon faithful by calling for a pass over the middle on fourth-down at the Pender 18-yard line that resulted in a score as Trevor Massiah hit Tristan Browser for six points and an early Falcon advantage. D.J. Spruill was stopped on the point-after attempt leaving the score at 6-0 less than five-and-a-half minutes gone in the game.
Pender was able to respond as a Bertie squib kick set the Patriots up at the Falcon 43-yard line. It only took them six plays to find the end zone as Donald Ashline barreled over Bertie tacklers bullying his way to pay-dirt from three yards out. Pender made their two-point conversion and had an 8-6 advantage with 2:47 left in the quarter.
Bertie opened its next drive with a 14-yard run by Xeavier Sneed into Pender territory at the 46. Two more offside calls on the Pats moved Bertie to the Pender 16.
Three plays later they were down to the two-yard line, aided by another Pender penalty. Bazemore then plunged over for what looked to be the go-ahead score, but a holding call wiped out the run. Pender’s defense stiffened from there and the ball eventually went over on downs.
In a long, time-consuming drive, the Patriots drove 82 yards to the Bertie 16-yard line, but a Malekhi Murphy stop on fourth down returned the ball back to Bertie.
Starting at their own 16, Bertie picked up four yards on runs by Molique Dedmon and Spruill, before Spruill saw a gap in the Pender defense, hit the hole, and sprinted 80 yards for Bertie’s second touchdown. Spruill ran in the PAT and Bertie was ahead 14-8.
It appeared Pender had reclaimed the lead on their next first play from scrimmage on a 44-yard run following another short kick, but a holding call wiped it out. The drive moved to midfield before a key fourth-down stop by Browser and Jerry Mabine ended the scoring threat.
With the clock ticking down, Bertie took the ball to the 36-yard line, but an incompletion and two tackles-for-loss ended the quarter taking the game to halftime and Bertie nursing a six-point lead.
Pender got the ball to start the second half and drove into Bertie territory before coughing the ball up on a fumble recovered by the Falcons’ Marquez Outlaw.
Three plays later Bertie found themselves punting, but the ball was snapped over the punter’s head and he scrambled before being dropped at mid-field. Fifteen more yards were tacked on moving the ball to the Bertie 35-yard line. From there, A’tavion Pickett blew past the Falcon defense to the end zone. Still, the point-after attempt failed leaving the game knotted at 14-all.
Neither team made any head-way on the next four possessions with one punt and once when the ball went over on downs for each team.
With just under six minutes to play, Bertie took over and drove to the Pender 47. On the next play the Falcons fumbled, recovered by the Patriots at their own 35.
Pender then ran a halfback option play out of the Wildcat: Pickett passing to Ashline open downfield and he merely outran the Bertie defenders 65 yards for the score on one play – the Pats’ second one-play drive for a score in the half.
With 3:19 remaining, Bertie still had time, but on first down at midfield, Tayvien Ward was intercepted. A minute-and-a-half remained on the clock, but Bertie had exhausted all it’s time outs and Pender merely allowed the clock to drain out and claim a win to soothe a long bus ride back home.
“The guys played hard,” summed up Coach Sneed. “We had some mental lapses and some calls that didn’t go our way: the touchdown called back and two costly fumbles there at the end where things might have gone our way.”
Spruill and Bazemore carried the offensive load among seven Bertie runners with 61 and 60 yards, respectively. Xeavier Sneed added 50 more with 25 more added by Dedmon. Mabine rounded it out with seven yards on four carries.
Through the air Massiah was 4-for-5 for 70 yards and a touchdown. Travon Duncan had 24 yards receiving through the air with Browser adding 18 more and the touchdown grab.
A’tavion Pickett led Pender with 110 yards rushing with one score on the ground and he also passed for a touchdown.
“My seniors took over and started being leaders and everybody followed suit to bring us to where we were today,” noted Coach Sneed. “What we now have to improve is our work ethic and how we want to win.”