Despite the loss at Gates County, Bertie produced 238 yards rushing, a portion of which came on this run by Xeavier Sneed (right).

GATESVILLE – Gates County scored three, fourth quarter touchdowns, turning a narrow 16-14 lead into a 39-14 homecoming game win here Friday night against Bertie.

After Bertie had closed to within 16-14 thanks to a tackle-breaking, 73-yard touchdown scamper by Molique Dedmon on the second snap of the fourth quarter, the momentum quickly shifted back to the Gates County sideline.