MERRY HILL – They fumbled, turning the ball over on just the second play of the game.
But that would be the last big miscue Lawrence Academy’s young junior varsity football team would make Tuesday evening, as they held off Wayne Christian School here to secure a 38-14 win.
The victory wasn’t just for the Colonial Conference JV football title, but also for a state championship, the first such in Warrior school history.
“It’s pretty amazing to have an undefeated season and then come into the championship and pull out the first JV title the school has ever had,” said second-year coach Jerry Ford. “I told each one of them before the game, ‘Do your job, and we’ll win this game,’ and they proved it.”
The early slip-up didn’t hurt as the Warrior defense held and kept the Eagles off the scoreboard on their first possession. But Lawrence fared no better and when a poor punt set WCS up in the Warrior red zone it took the visitors just two plays to get the game’s first score, 6-0.
Lawrence began their next drive near midfield at the WCS 47 and aided by a long 26-yard pass-play down to the 15-yard line, Mike Lee to Brendon Wooten, Mari Larry was able to score on the next snap. Lee passed to Simon Lundy for the two-point conversion and LAW led 8-6.
Following a three-and-out for Wayne Christian, highlighted by a Garrett McReady tackle-for-loss, Lawrence drove 45 yards before Lee sprinted in from five yards out to make it 16-6 with another two-point conversion.
The Eagles then went to a methodical ground game on their next drive, but on their tenth play a Wayne Christian fumble was scooped up by Lee, who jogged down the sideline 48 yards to the end zone where another successful conversion made it 22-6, Warriors.
With under a minute-and-30 seconds left in the half, Wayne Christian broke the scoring drought to pull within eight, 22-14.
But Lawrence’s next score came by air with Lee connecting on a scoring pass to Larry with only 32 seconds left before the midway break, allowing the Warriors to carry a 30-14 lead into halftime.
Wayne Christian received the second-half kickoff, but was stifled on downs thanks to LAW’s defense, including another big stop by McReady.
The Warriors drove to the Eagles’ 36-yard line where a failed option play left them with fourth down. The home team then faked a punt with a pass from Wooten to Lee to pick up a first down. Facing another fourth down, Larry ran up the middle to paydirt for what would be Lawrence’s final score of the night, and a 38-14 lead.
The final 15 minutes of the night belonged to the Warrior defense and mistakes from both teams (five turnovers). The Eagles had two scores called back due to penalties and an interception with 46 seconds remaining sealed the Warrior win.
Larry finished with 114 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns Lee also had two scores, one each on offense and defense. McReady was the leading tackler.
“Our talent is in the air and on the ground,” acknowledged Ford. “And we hope to be right back here next year. Last year was tough, but the football program here at Lawrence is working.”
Ford hopes to build on this championship momentum when many of these players return in the Fall of 2022, some to play varsity. For now, he says they just want to bask in the glory of accomplishing a dream.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.