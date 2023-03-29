Lawrence Academy’s softball team rolled to a 16-0 non-conference victory Tuesday afternoon as the Warriors improved to 3-2 overall.
The win comes after dropping a tough outing at Nansemond Suffolk Academy and rolling by Northeastern High School.
The Warriors jumped out in front of Hobgood Tuesday with three runs in the first inning, six more in the second and a five-spot in the third. That was more than enough to secure the win.
Freshman Claire Smith led the Warriors with a 2-for-2 day at the plate that included a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Megan Stotesberry went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a double.
Riley Phelps also had a perfect day at the plate, going 1-for-1 with an RBI. Chloe Ferebee and Samantha Hughson each checked in at 1-for-2.
Clair Ferebee and Hughson combined for the five-inning no-hitter. Ferebee struck out six in three innings of work while Hughson sat down three via the strikeout route.
Nansemond Suffolk – 1, Lawrence – 0
The Warriors battled Nansemond Suffolk until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Saints pushed a run across for the win.
Leah Woodard led the Warriors with a 1-for-2 day at the plate while Camy Pippins was 1-for-3.
Smith pitched 6.1 innings and gave up no run on four hits. Ferebee gave up one run on two hits.
Lawrence – 17, Northeastern – 0
The Warriors plated 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back, securing a 17-0 non-league win over the Eagles.
Samantha Hughson went 2-for-2 on the day with a pair of RBIs to lead Lawrence at the plate. Claire Smith, Riley Phelps, Addie Phelps and Morgan Stotesberry each went 1-for-1.
Clair Ferebee and Clair Smith combined for a three inning no-hitter for the Warriors.
The Warriors’ Monday Tarheel Independent Conference opener against Albemarle was postponed due to weather.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
