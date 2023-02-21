...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from late morning to early evening on Tuesday. These
breezy and warm conditions will result in low humidity values and
drying fuels, such as leaves and tree litter. Increased fire
danger is expected across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Lawrence Academy coach Jon Powell speaks with his team during a timeout.
MERRY HILL – Despite a furious third-quarter rally, in the end it wasn’t enough as Lawrence Academy fell 77-69 to Cape Fear Christian Academy here last Thursday night as part of a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association double header that also featured the Warrior girls in an earlier contest.
Freshman Mari Larry led all scorers with 36 points – 15 in that pivotal third period. He also attacked the rim, drawing fouls and sending him to the free throw line a game-high 16 times, and nailing a dozen of those attempts.
“They got out quick and put us in a hole,” said Warriors’ coach Jon Powell. “They came out with a chip on their shoulder, punched us in the mouth, and we had to fight back for the rest of the game. We got a lead late, we just couldn’t finish it up.”
After Lawrence took an 8-7 lead on a pair of free throws by Conner Ferebee, CFCA went on a tear; scoring 10 of the next 12 and getting out to a 17-10 advantage. The Warriors cut their deficit to five, 17-12, as Larry nailed three of four from the charity stripe. But the Eagles closed the quarter on an 8-2 run for a dozen-point lead, 25-13, after one quarter of play.
In the second stanza, Cape Fear led by as many as 13 and by at least a dozen three times.
Powell called a time-out at the 2:43 mark and must have issued a rallying cry.
LAW could never get their deficit under 10 thanks to CFCA’s inside play from Lathan Wilbon, who scored six of his 12 points in the frame, mostly on putbacks. It was enough for a 40-30 Eagles lead at halftime.
Four lay-ups and a pair of free throws by the visitors compared to just six points from Lawrence matched Cape Fear’s largest lead 37-50 at the 3:44 mark of the third quarter.
But that’s when Larry went to work, scoring nine of the next 11 Warrior points and getting his team within seven, 56-49. Seven more in a row – six by Larry – while holding the Eagles scoreless was enough to knot the game at 56-all with 34 seconds left in the third. CFCA sank a pair of foul shots to maintain a lead of 58-56 heading to the final frame.
Larry opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and Lawrence had it’s first lead since the early first quarter. The lead see-sawed back-and-forth down to the 3:46 mark as Luke Foster’s two foul shots got Lawrence back within a point, 65-64.
But that’s when Cape Fear’s veteran leadership stepped up. Zeke Brock and Brandon Surles together outscored LAW 10-2 to push the Eagles’ advantage back to near 10 points, 75-66. Larry’s last three-pointer with 15 seconds left, and a garbage jumper for Cape Fear made for the final score and an eight-point CFCA win, sending them on to Round-3.
“That’s our game, getting out quick,” said Cape Fear assistant Jeremy Brock. “We relied on our experience, but give them credit; they put up a good fight.”
“I told them next year we just have to come on back and get ready,” added Powell. “Next year we’ll go to the third round and year after that? State champs? That’s what I’m thinking.”
CAPE FEAR CHRISTIAN – 77: Brandon Surles-25, Zeke Brock-25, Lathan Wilbon-12, Cole Godwin-7, Elijah Ellis-4, Trevor McLamb-4.
LAWRENCE – 69: Mari Larry-36, Conner Ferebee-10, Mike Lee-8, Ben Woodard-6, Luke Foster-4, Charlie Spruill-3, Tucker Baldwin-2.