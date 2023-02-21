LA Hoops

Lawrence Academy coach Jon Powell speaks with his team during a timeout.

 Gene Motley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance

MERRY HILL – Despite a furious third-quarter rally, in the end it wasn’t enough as Lawrence Academy fell 77-69 to Cape Fear Christian Academy here last Thursday night as part of a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association double header that also featured the Warrior girls in an earlier contest.

Freshman Mari Larry led all scorers with 36 points – 15 in that pivotal third period. He also attacked the rim, drawing fouls and sending him to the free throw line a game-high 16 times, and nailing a dozen of those attempts.

