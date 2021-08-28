WINDSOR — Lawrence Academy hosted Riverside in a non-conference match last Thursday Aug 19.
Lawrence was able to maintain continuity in the win columns, just losing two matches to Riverside. Not only did the players have compete against their respective opponents, playing in the excruciating heat and humidity was an opponent as well.
In the No. 1 seed singles Perris Clayton (LA) blanked Sydney Sparrow (Riverside) 8-0. In the No. 2 seed singles Lindsey Sexton (Riverside) won against Annie Hayes Trowell (LA) 3-2, Trowell retired due to the heat.
In the No. 3 seed singles Addie Phelps (LA) defeated Meredith Eure (Riverside) 8-1. In the No. 4 seed singles Caroline Gibbs (Riverside) bested Lucy Spruill (Law) 8-3.
In the No. 5 seed Abby Rose (LA) edged Breanne Guidry (Riverside) 8-2. In the No. 6 seed singles Adrianna Geramita (LA) won against Micah Vaughn 8-2.
The No. 1 seed in doubles Perris Clayton and Annie Hayes Trowell (LA) beat Sydney Sparrow and Lindsey Sexton (Riverside) 8-2. The No. 2 seed doubles Addie Phelps and Lucy Spruill (LA) were victorious against Meredith Eure and Caroline Gibbs (Riverside) 8-0. The No. 3 seed doubles Abby Rose and Adrianna Geramita snuck pass Breanne Guidry and Micah Vaughn.
Lawrence Academy secured the non-conference match 7-2.