...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Lawrence Academy remains tied atop the Tarheel Independent Conference softball standings after knocking off Pungo Christian Academy in a rematch.
Days after falling 9-4 to the Raiders, Lawrence rallied to knock off their league foes 8-4 in the return matchup.
Junior hurler Samantha Hughson was excellent on the mound, allowing just four runs – only three earned – while scattering seven hits and striking out eight.
Pungo jumped out to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and one in the second, but the Warriors rallied back. The Warriors scored the first run in the third and added three more in the fifth to take a 4-3 edge.
Lawrence plated a four-spot in the top of the seventh and held PCA to a single run in the home half, securing the victory.
Megan Stotesberry was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a double.
Clair Smith was 2-for-3 on the day with four RBIs while Morgan Stotesberry checked in at 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIS and a double.
Rounding out the excellent hitting for the Warriors were Hughson (2-for-3) and Camy Pippins (2-for-4).
A day later, the Warriors traveled to Kinston for a non-league contest with Arendell-Parrott Academy. Lawrence battled to a 4-1 win against the Patriots.
Smith and Hughson again led the Warriors at the plate. Smith went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a triple while Hughson was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.
Morgan Stotesberry, Addie Phelps and Riley Phelps were each 1-for-3 on the day. Riley Phelps added an RBI while she and Stotesberry each had a double.
The Warriors are now 7-7 overall and 3-1 in the conference.